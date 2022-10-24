Johnny Depp Shocks Fans By Appearing Unrecognizable As Beardless Jack Sparrow | celebrities

Actor Johnny Depp shocked his fans by “incarnating” a beardless and costumeless version of Jack Sparrow, the character played by him in the films of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. The 59-year-old star returned to his most celebrated role backstage at a recent concert by his band.
Crouching on the floor, Depp didn’t hesitate when he heard the request to imitate Sparrow. He then delivered a series of rambling lines, feigning drunkenness, as if he were the pirate. Watch the video of what happened at the end of the text.
Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise films — Photo: Reproduction
Depp played Sparrow in five films: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003), ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’ (2006), ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ (2007), ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ (2011) and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ (2017).
Actor Johnny Depp — Photo: Getty Images
The actor ended up away from the character after the end of his marriage to actress Amber Heard. He has been the subject of domestic assault charges and has been the subject of two lengthy court battles involving his ex – one in England and one in the United States, with one victory each.
“An amazing guy!” exclaimed one person in the comment space of the video with Depp “incarnating” Sparrow. “He looks really happy,” said another. Watch the video of the actor below: