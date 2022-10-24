Just Stop Oil activists throw pie at Madame Tussauds’ wax king Charles; video

Two members of the Just Stop Oil organization threw chocolate pie at the wax figure representing King Charles III at Madame Tussauds in London, UK, on ​​Monday. The extent of damage to the sculpture is not yet known, but the Metropolitan Police said both activists were arrested for criminal damage, according to the British newspaper Express. Two other people involved in the case were detained.

🎂 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL CAKES THE KING 🎂 👑 Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #A22Network pic.twitter.com/p0DJ8v3XVB — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 24, 2022

🍰🍰🍰

Just Stop Oil — it’s a piece of cake. 🎥 @richfelgate pic.twitter.com/ljL5Q7dIy3 — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 24, 2022

The action is yet another move that violates artwork under the justification of making demands on the British government to suspend “all new oil and gas licenses and consents”. Recently, a painting by Vincent Van Gogh was hit by tomato soup for the same reason. The screen was protected by glass and was not damaged.

🥫 JUST STOP OIL SUPPORTERS CHOOSE LIFE OVER ART 🥫 🎨 Human creativity and brilliance is on show in this gallery, yet our heritage is being destroyed by our Government’s failure to act on the climate and cost of living crisis.#VanGogh #FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance pic.twitter.com/gXXGLsi0ej — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 14, 2022

As for the latest act, performed by Eilidh McFadden, 20, and Tom Johnson, 29, an Instagram post by the organization said “the science is clear”.

“The demand is simple: just stop the new oil and gas. It’s easy”, completes the post.

The action comes a few weeks before COP 27, at which King Charles III reportedly abandoned plans to attend and speak, on the advice of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

According to The Telegraph, nearly 600 arrests involving Just Stop Oil have been made over the course of this month’s protests, many of them made as a result of the disruption of traffic flow. The group says it does not intend to stop interventions until the British government announces changes in the use of oil and gas.

German activists throw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet’s work