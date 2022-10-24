Justice cannot find Marcelinho Carioca for debt

For more than a year, the Justice of São Paulo has been trying to find the former midfielder Marcelinho Carioca to quote him about a lawsuit brought by a woman, who collects a hospital debt from the Corinthians idol.

So much so that, this week, the plaintiff filed a petition pointing out that Marcelinho has a habit of dodging subpoenas and court summons. She cited another lawsuit, from 2007, which is still trying to find the former athlete.

According to the woman, the former player has the characteristic of hindering and evading summons, requiring the adoption of their own measures, such as asking the bailiff to comply with the order at specific times and places.

She asked the court to order officials to look for the athlete on Top FM radio, where he participates in a program, in Guarulhos, and also at the Municipal Sports Department in the city of Itaquaquecetuba, where Marcelinho holds public office.

In August of last year, Justice had already tried to find the former player for the first time, but the summons letter was received by the doorman.

Other attempts were made by the woman to find him until, in a last citation, an employee of the building, in July of this year, said that Marcelinho had moved.

In the process, Claudia Ferreira says she was a lawyer for Ronan Maria Pinto, former president of the company that managed Santo André for six years — Saged (Santo André Gestão Empresarial Desportiva Ltda).

She says that she attended to Cartola’s customers and resolved their private issues and those of third parties linked to him, without receiving extra for it. Among these people was Marcelinho, who defended Santo André at the end of his career, from 2007 to 2009.

At the time, Sueli was hospitalized at the Cancer Hospital. The lawyer alleges that Ronan asked to transfer the ex-player’s mother to Hospital Sírio Libanês, as her health condition had deteriorated.

According to the lawyer, Marcelinho was in concentration and could not accompany his sick mother. So Ronan asked her to resolve the situation, signing medical contracts as a guarantor and funding emergency care.

So, last year, she decided to go to court, claiming that she paid for the treatment of Marcelinho’s mother and charging R$ 123,000 from the former player.

The column also had difficulties finding Marcelinho and asking for his version of events. In the numbers reported as his or his staff, no one answered or answered. The report will be updated if the former athlete wants to express himself.