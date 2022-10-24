Kojima Productions will have actress Elle Fanning in the next game

Much has been speculated about Kojima Productions’ next project after Death Stranding. Since the Tokyo Game Show, the studio has been teasing fans with a mysterious image on the networks. Now, it has been confirmed that the silhouette in the photo is of actress Elle Fanning — as many suspected.

Rumors about the actress’ presence in the developer’s next game were confirmed thanks to a QR code available on the PAX Australia website, as explained by modder Lance McDonald on twitter.

The URL is https://t.co/4QysFOIAVi It’s proxyed by a QR code tinyurl that might point to a new URL in the future. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 7, 2022

first tweet — Scanning a QR code reveals this image as part of a teaser for a project by Kojima Productions. second tweet — This is the link. Proxying is done by a short QR code URL that can point to a new URL in the future [possivelmente um novo site].

There are several speculations going around on the nets. Some say that this would be the new game from Kojima Productions in partnership with Microsoft. However, other rumors suggest that Death Stranding 2 could be in the works.

Actress Elle Fanning is known for her work in “Neon Demon” and “Maleficent”. Her role in the Japanese studio’s next project has yet to be detailed.

Kojima Productions teases fans with new mysterious silhouette

After Fanning was confirmed in the cast of the next game, Kojima Productions decided to make even more mysteries by revealing another silhouette – also of a woman. The watchful eyes of the networks already speculate that it could be the actress Margaret Qualley, the Mama of Death Stranding. Check out:

Where I am?

Looking forward to the next project from Kojima Productions? Comment your expectations below!