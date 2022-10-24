Koreas exchange gunfire and tension grows on the border

The South Korean Armed Forces fired warning shots at a North Korean ship on Monday, 24, after considering that the vessel had crossed the maritime border between the countries. The North Korean government returned fire. Tensions between the Koreas have intensified in recent weeks.

According to a statement from the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, a North Korean commercial vessel crossed the so-called northern boundary line near Baengnyeong Island at 3:42 am (5:42 pm GMT on Sunday), but retreated after the Seoul Navy fire.

“The North’s continued provocations and reckless statements undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the international community,” the statement said.

The North Korean army accused a South Korean military ship of “invading” the border a few minutes later, prompting 10 warning shots in response. A spokesman for the North Korean General Staff stated that “defense units adopted an initial countermeasure to forcibly eject the enemy’s warship by firing ten multiple rocket launcher projectiles towards territorial waters where movement was detected. enemy naval”.

The maritime boundary between the two Koreas was not established by the 1953 armistice, which ended the Korean War. The area is considered a point of conflict and has been the scene of several clashes over the years.

Tensions have increased in recent weeks with several missile launches and artillery fire by North Korea, considered a provocation by South Korea and Japan.

South Korea and the United States say North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is close to carrying out the country’s seventh nuclear test. Kim declared in September that his country is an “irreversible” nuclear power, which undermines any negotiations on North Korea’s abandonment of nuclear weapons.