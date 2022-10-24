Koreas exchange warning shots at disputed border

The South Korean Armed Forces fired warning shots at a North Korean ship on Monday (24), after considering that the vessel had crossed the disputed maritime border between the countries, which led the North to return the ships. alert shots.

A North Korean commercial vessel reportedly crossed the so-called Northern Boundary Line, near Baengnyeong Island, at 3:42 am (17:42 GMT on Sunday), but retreated to the north after firing from the Seoul Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. South Korea in a statement.

“The North’s continued provocations and reckless statements undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the international community,” the statement added.

The North Korean army accused a South Korean military ship of “invading” the de facto border for between 2.5 and 5 kilometers a few minutes later, prompting 10 warning shots in response.

North Korean answer

“Coastal Defense Units on the Western Front (…) adopted an initial countermeasure to forcibly eject the enemy’s warship by firing 10 multiple rocket launcher projectiles towards territorial waters where enemy naval movement was detected” , a spokesman for the North Korean General Staff said in a statement.

“Once again, we strongly warn the enemies who carried out maritime provocations, in addition to artillery fire and cross-border loudspeaker transmissions,” the North Korean source added.

The maritime boundary between the two Koreas was never established by the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War. The area is considered a point of conflict and has been the scene of several clashes over the years.

Tensions have increased in recent weeks with several missile launches and artillery fire by North Korea, considered a provocation by South Korea and Japan.

Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up military exercises in recent months, while Seoul and Washington say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s regime is close to carrying out the country’s seventh nuclear test.

Monday’s exchange of warnings came on the day that US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visits Japan and participates in a trilateral meeting with Tokyo and Seoul, in a show of unity before Pyongyang.

A few weeks ago, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile, several artillery rounds and sent fighter jets to the southern border in a show of force.

Pyongyang called the exercises “nuclear tactical” maneuvers.

With negotiations stalled, relations between the two Koreas are at one of the most complex points in many years.

Kim declared in September that his country is an “irreversible” nuclear power, which jeopardizes any negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear program.