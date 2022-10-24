Lebron and Lakers Slip in the Clutch, Blazers Secure Victory | nba

Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers played a busy game in California this Sunday afternoon. Lebron James’ team seemed to have taken control of the match in the last quarter, but mistakes in the last seconds gave breath to the resurgence of the Blazers, who had started the match better, and now imposes the third consecutive defeat to the purple and gold team in the NBA, this time by 106 to 104.

In the first period, the Lakers stars were struggling, and the roster showed inefficiency on the 3-ball: Lebron and Anthony Davis each had 10 points and the team as a whole was kicking a horrendous 6% from the 3-line.

1 of 1 Damian Lillard vs Anthony Davis — Photo: Bruce Ely Damian Lillard vs Anthony Davis — Photo: Bruce Ely

Proof of this inefficiency were two shots carried out precisely by the two great stars of the team: Lebron tried to shoot from the middle of the court but ended up giving air ball, Anthony Davis took the ball alone in the left corner and saw his marker, Jusuf Nurkic, simply giving up on trying to put pressure on or hinder the shot. Davis was still wrong.

Meanwhile, the star of the opposing team, Damian Lillard, cooked up the defense of the Los Angeles team and had more points than the two rival stars combined: 21 points for shirt 0.

After the break, the Lakers came back with more composure and started to attack the paint more. The strategy worked and both Davis and Lebron improved their performance. The Lakers shirt 3 started to punish the rival centers, mainly Nurkic, author of the “disrespect” in the first half of the game, and the shirt 6 (31 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in general) started to sew Portland’s defense in infiltration.

But unfortunately for the Los Angeles team, the other star of the squad wasn’t on the same page: Russell Westbrook was on the bench when the Lakers managed to maintain an advantage over the team led by the MVP of the 2004 Finals, Chauncey Billups. After the point guard entered the game, the Portland team went into a 16-6 run and took the win.

To make matters worse, when the game was still 102 to 101 for the Lakers, with 29 seconds to go and still 18 seconds on the possession clock, shirt 0 missed a completely free shot. Following the play, the ball landed in the hands of the other shirt 0, Lillard, but he didn’t forgive: he kicked from 3 points and put the Blazers ahead in the match, completing his 41 points, with just 14 seconds left.

First “Dame Time” of the season and second straight game for the Portland ace in which he scored 40 points (he also scored 41 in the previous game against the Suns), the first time the point guard has scored 40 points in two straight games since mid-season in the bubble in 2020.

A communication error by the Blazers even jeopardized the victory, with Lebron taking advantage of the defensive dismantling and making an easy basket, tying the game. But on the ball out in the half court, winger Jeremi Grant, seeing Lillard very well marked, took responsibility and scored the winning basket facing Anthony Davis and Lebron. 104 to 106 in California.