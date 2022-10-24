‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Is the film starring Mila Kunis based on a true story?

many viewers of luckiest girl in the worldwho currently tops Netflix’s Top 10, has been wondering if the film starring Mila Kunis is based on a true story.

The film follows Kunis’ character Ani, a writer whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel when a documentary about true crime forces her to face the school shooting she experienced as a teenager.

luckiest girl in the world contains heartbreaking scenes, and many viewers are asking for stronger content warnings, but is it based on real-life events?

***This article contains spoilers for luckiest girl in the world***

The answer is complicated. The film is technically based on a 2015 mystery novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll. In that book, several classmates rape Ani as a teenager at a house party. She tells her friends Arthur and Ben what happened, who later confess that the same boys who raped Ani also harassed them. Later, Arthur and Ben carry out a mass shooting at the school.

When it was first published, Knoll called her novel a work of total fiction, explaining that the rape story was inspired by the experiences of other women she had heard of. But the following year, in an essay published in Lena Dunham’s Feminist Newsletter, Lenny Letter, Knoll revealed that Ani’s gang rape experience was inspired by Knoll’s own attack while attending a private school as a teenager.

Later, talking about why he was reluctant to tell people that the story was based on his own experience, Knoll explained to Today: “I always feel a little unworthy of being called strong or brave, because I had to [sincerarme] through fiction.

“There was a duel inside me. I desperately yearned for the release of telling my story in writing and the validation of acknowledging what had happened to me as rape. I needed”.

Mila Kunis in ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ (Netflix)

She added: “But on the other hand, I was afraid that people would read it and come to the same conclusion that people came to when I was in high school, which was that no rapes had taken place and that I was somehow involved. ”. .

The story of the school shooting in the book and film is not based on a specific real-life event.

luckiest girl in the world is now available on Netflix.

If you have experienced rape or sexual assault, contact your local rape crisis organization for expert, independent and confidential support. If you are in the UK you can find more information in this website.