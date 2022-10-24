Luka Doncic dominates and Mavericks run over Grizzlies in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks won their first game of the season, for a change, with a great performance from Luka Doncic against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Texas team dominated from the first minute and thus easily passed the undefeated Tennessee team. The Slovenian, in turn, “flirted” with a triple-double in just 30 minutes of action.
Anyway, a victory whose tranquility did justice to the score of 137 to 96.
However, this Saturday’s round certainly had more than that to offer. Giannis Antetokounmpo, for example, scored 44 points to give the Milwaukee Bucks a (safe) win over the Houston Rockets. The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, claimed their third triumph with 40 points from Jayson Tatum in front of the Orlando Magic. But not even 40 stitches were able to do Joel Embiid prevent the Philadelphia 76ers’ third loss. Check out what happened today:
(2-1) Memphis Grizzlies 96 X 137 Dallas Mavericks (1-1)
highlights
Memphis
Ja Morant: 20 points
Desmond: 14 points, five rebounds and four assists
David Roddy: 12 points
Tyus Jones: ten points and five assists
Dallas
Luka Doncic: 32 points, seven rebounds and ten assists
Christian Wood: 25 points and 12 rebounds in 25 minutes
Tim Hardaway Jr: 16 points (3-10 FG)
Spencer Dinwiddie: 15 points
(2-1) San Antonio Spurs 114 X 105 Philadelphia 76ers (0-3)
highlights
San Antonio
Devin Vassell: 22 points (9-14 FG)
Keldon Johnson: 21 points and nine rebounds
Tre Jones: 17 points
Doug McDermott: 14 points (4-5 3pt.)
Jakob Poeltl: 13 points and ten rebounds
Josh Richardson: 11 points
Philadelphia
Joel Embiid: 40 points and 13 rebounds
Tyrese Maxey: 25 points and six assists
Tobias Harris: 15 points
James Harden: 12 points (4-18 FG), nine rebounds and 12 assists
(1-2) Detroit Pistons 115 X 124 Indiana Pacers (1-2)
highlights
detroit
Cade Cunningham: 22 points, four rebounds and four assists
Saddiq Bey: 20 points and 11 rebounds
Jaden Ivey: 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five offense errors
Bojan Bogdanovic: 16 points and five assists
Isaiah Stewart: 11 points (2-10 FG) and 16 rebounds
indian
Bennedict Mathurin: 27 points and seven rebounds
Tyrese Haliburton: 24 points, ten assists and five steals
Jalen Smith: 19 points and 15 rebounds
Goga Bitadze: 14 points and 15 rebounds
(3-0) Boston Celtics 126 X 120 Orlando Magic (0-3)
highlights
Boston
Jayson Tatum: 40 points and eight rebounds
Derrick White: 27 points
Grant Williams: 13 points and six rebounds
Malcolm Brogdon: 13 points
Jaylen Brown: 12 points (4-16 FG) and nine rebounds
Orlando
Terrence Ross: 29 points (11-16 FG)
Paolo Banchero: 23 points and five rebounds
Franz Wagner: 18 points and six rebounds
Wendell Carter Jr: 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists
Cole Anthony: 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists
(1-2) Toronto Raptors 109 X 112 Miami Heat (1-2)
highlights
Toronto
Pascal Siakam: 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists
Gary Trent Jr: 23 points
Precious Achiuwa: 18 points and 11 rebounds
OG Anunoby: 13 points (5-14 FG) and nine rebounds
Scottie Barnes: 11 points
Miami
Jimmy Butler: 24 points and five assists
Max Strus: 20 points and five rebounds
Kyle Lowry: 17 points and six assists
Tyler Herro: 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists
Bam Adebayo: ten points and seven rebounds
(1-1) Cleveland Cavaliers 128 X 96 Chicago Bulls (1-2)
highlights
Cleveland
Donovan Mitchell: 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists
Evan Mobley: 16 points (7-9 FG)
Kevin Love: 15 points and 12 rebounds
Cedi Osman: 15 points
Caris LeVert: 14 points and eight assists
Robin Lopez: 12 points in 16 minutes
Chicago
Zach LaVine: 23 points
Nikola Vucevic: 16 points
DeMar DeRozan: 13 points (3-9 FG)
(0-3) Houston Rockets 105 X 125 Milwaukee Bucks (2-0)
highlights
Houston
Jalen Green: 22 points (6-19 FG)
Kevin Porter Jr: 18 points (5-15 FG), five rebounds and seven assists
KJ Martin: 14 points and five rebounds
Jabari Smith: 13 points (5-15 FG) and 11 rebounds
Tari Eason: 11 points
milwaukee
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 44 points (17-21 FG) and 12 rebounds
Jrue Holiday: 19 points, five rebounds, ten assists and three blocks
Bobby Portis: 13 points and eight rebounds
Grayson Allen: 11 points (3-11 FG) and five rebounds
(0-2) Oklahoma City Thunder 117 X 122 Denver Nuggets (2-1)
highlights
oklahoma city
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 28 points, seven assists and five attacking errors
Josh Giddey: 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists
Mike Muscala: 18 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes
Luguentz Dort: 13 points (3-13 FG) and seven rebounds
Tre Mann: 13 points, four rebounds and four assists
denver
Michael Porter Jr: 22 points and six rebounds
Kendavious Caldwell-Pope: 21 points (6-10 3pt.) and five rebounds
Nikola Jokic: 19 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists
Jamal Murray: 16 points, five assists and five misses
Jeff Green: 14 points (5-5 FG)
Aaron Gordon: 11 points, ten rebounds and three blocks
(2-0) Los Angeles Clippers 111 X 109 Sacramento Kings (0-2)
highlights
LA Clippers
Paul George: 40 points, six rebounds and six assists
Reggie Jackson: 14 points and six assists
Luke Kennard: 11 points (4-11 FG)
Ivica Zubac: ten points and eight rebounds
sacrament
De’Aaron Fox: 36 points (15-23 FG), four rebounds and four assists
Keegan Murray: 19 points and five rebounds
Kevin Huerter: 18 points and five assists
Domantas Sabonis: 11 points, ten rebounds and seven assists
