Luka Doncic dominates and Mavericks run over Grizzlies in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks won their first game of the season, for a change, with a great performance from Luka Doncic against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Texas team dominated from the first minute and thus easily passed the undefeated Tennessee team. The Slovenian, in turn, “flirted” with a triple-double in just 30 minutes of action.

Anyway, a victory whose tranquility did justice to the score of 137 to 96.

However, this Saturday’s round certainly had more than that to offer. Giannis Antetokounmpo, for example, scored 44 points to give the Milwaukee Bucks a (safe) win over the Houston Rockets. The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, claimed their third triumph with 40 points from Jayson Tatum in front of the Orlando Magic. But not even 40 stitches were able to do Joel Embiid prevent the Philadelphia 76ers’ third loss. Check out what happened today:

(2-1) Memphis Grizzlies 96 X 137 Dallas Mavericks (1-1)

highlights

Memphis

Ja Morant: 20 points

Desmond: 14 points, five rebounds and four assists

David Roddy: 12 points

Tyus Jones: ten points and five assists

Dallas

Luka Doncic: 32 points, seven rebounds and ten assists

Christian Wood: 25 points and 12 rebounds in 25 minutes

Tim Hardaway Jr: 16 points (3-10 FG)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 15 points

(2-1) San Antonio Spurs 114 X 105 Philadelphia 76ers (0-3)

highlights

San Antonio

Devin Vassell: 22 points (9-14 FG)

Keldon Johnson: 21 points and nine rebounds

Tre Jones: 17 points

Doug McDermott: 14 points (4-5 3pt.)

Jakob Poeltl: 13 points and ten rebounds

Josh Richardson: 11 points

Philadelphia

Joel Embiid: 40 points and 13 rebounds

Tyrese Maxey: 25 points and six assists

Tobias Harris: 15 points

James Harden: 12 points (4-18 FG), nine rebounds and 12 assists

(1-2) Detroit Pistons 115 X 124 Indiana Pacers (1-2)

highlights

detroit

Cade Cunningham: 22 points, four rebounds and four assists

Saddiq Bey: 20 points and 11 rebounds

Jaden Ivey: 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five offense errors

Bojan Bogdanovic: 16 points and five assists

Isaiah Stewart: 11 points (2-10 FG) and 16 rebounds

indian

Bennedict Mathurin: 27 points and seven rebounds

Tyrese Haliburton: 24 points, ten assists and five steals

Jalen Smith: 19 points and 15 rebounds

Goga Bitadze: 14 points and 15 rebounds

(3-0) Boston Celtics 126 X 120 Orlando Magic (0-3)

highlights

Boston

Jayson Tatum: 40 points and eight rebounds

Derrick White: 27 points

Grant Williams: 13 points and six rebounds

Malcolm Brogdon: 13 points

Jaylen Brown: 12 points (4-16 FG) and nine rebounds

Orlando

Terrence Ross: 29 points (11-16 FG)

Paolo Banchero: 23 points and five rebounds

Franz Wagner: 18 points and six rebounds

Wendell Carter Jr: 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists

Cole Anthony: 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists

(1-2) Toronto Raptors 109 X 112 Miami Heat (1-2)

highlights

Toronto

Pascal Siakam: 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists

Gary Trent Jr: 23 points

Precious Achiuwa: 18 points and 11 rebounds

OG Anunoby: 13 points (5-14 FG) and nine rebounds

Scottie Barnes: 11 points

Miami

Jimmy Butler: 24 points and five assists

Max Strus: 20 points and five rebounds

Kyle Lowry: 17 points and six assists

Tyler Herro: 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists

Bam Adebayo: ten points and seven rebounds

(1-1) Cleveland Cavaliers 128 X 96 Chicago Bulls (1-2)

highlights

Cleveland

Donovan Mitchell: 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists

Evan Mobley: 16 points (7-9 FG)

Kevin Love: 15 points and 12 rebounds

Cedi Osman: 15 points

Caris LeVert: 14 points and eight assists

Robin Lopez: 12 points in 16 minutes

Chicago

Zach LaVine: 23 points

Nikola Vucevic: 16 points

DeMar DeRozan: 13 points (3-9 FG)

(0-3) Houston Rockets 105 X 125 Milwaukee Bucks (2-0)

highlights

Houston

Jalen Green: 22 points (6-19 FG)

Kevin Porter Jr: 18 points (5-15 FG), five rebounds and seven assists

KJ Martin: 14 points and five rebounds

Jabari Smith: 13 points (5-15 FG) and 11 rebounds

Tari Eason: 11 points

milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 44 points (17-21 FG) and 12 rebounds

Jrue Holiday: 19 points, five rebounds, ten assists and three blocks

Bobby Portis: 13 points and eight rebounds

Grayson Allen: 11 points (3-11 FG) and five rebounds

(0-2) Oklahoma City Thunder 117 X 122 Denver Nuggets (2-1)

highlights

oklahoma city

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 28 points, seven assists and five attacking errors

Josh Giddey: 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists

Mike Muscala: 18 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes

Luguentz Dort: 13 points (3-13 FG) and seven rebounds

Tre Mann: 13 points, four rebounds and four assists

denver

Michael Porter Jr: 22 points and six rebounds

Kendavious Caldwell-Pope: 21 points (6-10 3pt.) and five rebounds

Nikola Jokic: 19 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists

Jamal Murray: 16 points, five assists and five misses

Jeff Green: 14 points (5-5 FG)

Aaron Gordon: 11 points, ten rebounds and three blocks

(2-0) Los Angeles Clippers 111 X 109 Sacramento Kings (0-2)

highlights

LA Clippers

Paul George: 40 points, six rebounds and six assists

Reggie Jackson: 14 points and six assists

Luke Kennard: 11 points (4-11 FG)

Ivica Zubac: ten points and eight rebounds

sacrament

De’Aaron Fox: 36 points (15-23 FG), four rebounds and four assists

Keegan Murray: 19 points and five rebounds

Kevin Huerter: 18 points and five assists

Domantas Sabonis: 11 points, ten rebounds and seven assists

