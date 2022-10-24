Lula says Bolsonaro is ‘infinitely worse’ than Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega







The PT said that the current chief executive “lies compulsively” Photo: Estadão Content/Pedro Kirilos

BRASILIA – Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da SilvaPT candidate for the Planalto Palace, said this Sunday, 23, that his opponent in the second round, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is “infinitely worse” than the leader of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega. The chief executive often uses the dictatorial character of the Ortega government to associate him with the PT, who avoids condemning the Latin American leader’s anti-democratic actions.

“The message I would like to give is for people to understand that what is at stake in Brazil right now is not the dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro, what is at stake right now is whether this country will continue to strengthen democracy or whether will want to favor authoritarianism,” Lula declared during a chat with influencers Cauê Moura and Load, posted on YouTube.

The PT said that the current chief executive “compulsively mind” and encourages violence against the Judiciary. “Bolsonaro talks about Daniel Ortega, he is infinitely worse than Daniel Ortega, and he wants to create a country like any other country… He doesn’t think democratically, he doesn’t think, what he thinks is the following: he only wants power for power’s sake,” Lula said.

On Saturday, the 22nd, Bolsonaro again stated that Brazil “can’t become a Nicaragua”, when criticizing Lula. “We don’t want a Nicaragua here, where priests are arrested, nuns are expelled, Catholic radios and TVs are closed, evangelicals are prohibited from commemorating the Day of the Bible, processions are prohibited for Catholics,” said the president, during a meeting. with evangelical leaders in Itaquera, a neighborhood on the east side of São Paulo.

During the campaign, Bolsonaristas spread fake news to claim that Lula would close churches and persecute priests if elected. The PT avoids condemning the regime led by Ortega, but he never showed signs that he would adopt in Brazil the same actions as the president of Nicaragua.

