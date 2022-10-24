Lula talks about Corinthians and mocks Palmeiras: ‘Queen did not see the World Cup’

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), took a wave with Palmeiras during an interview he gave tonight (23). Corintiano, the current presidential candidate, also spoke of the loss of the title of his favorite team to Flamengo, last Wednesday (19).

“Corinthians played better than Flamengo. They played better, it’s true,” said Lula after a joke by influencer Cauê Moura, who was one of his interviewers. “The most serious thing that happened was that the Queen of England did not see Palmeiras be world champions”, completed Lula, laughing with the joke, in conversation with the Youtube channel ‘Desce a Letra’.

The joke became popular last month when Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years. Rival fans said that the Queen saw it all: wars, agreements, coups, World Cups, she just didn’t see Palmeiras being world champions. This is the joke that Lula makes in today’s interview.

About the loss of the Corinthians title, the former president had already spoken the day after the runner-up, on Thursday (20). “My wife is a flamengo player. Yesterday Corinthians made Flamengo hot. I slept with my back to her because I was upset,” he wrote on social media at the time (see below).