macOS Ventura 13 is now available to all users!

In keeping with the tradition of releasing major updates to macs in October, the apple today launched the macOS Ventura 13 for all users — which comes with important new features, apps and improvements.

The final version (compilation 22A380 ) arrives after an extensive period of testing — including two versions Release Candidate.

Without further ado, check out some new features that are coming with the update!

Stage Manager

One of the key features of the new macOS — which was primarily designed for iPadOS 16 — is the Stage Manager (Visual Organizer)which lets you manage a large number of windows and apps open at the same time — as long as it’s activated in Control Center.

With all the less important windows arranged to the side of the screen, the main application is active in the center. O Stage Manager joins all windows in a single app, as well as allows you to group them and interact more easily between software.

spotlight

You can now preview results with the Quick Look (Quick View), start timers, richer web searches and much more directly from Spotlight.

There is also a full-screen view mode, with more context and data.

mail

Still quite limited compared to other email clients, the native macOS app now lets you undo a message, schedule sends, set up reminders, and followups from previous messages.

In addition, the search now features recently searched terms and files and real-time preview results.

Safari

The native macOS browser, meanwhile, was updated last month. Thus, even users who were on macOS Monterey could update and access the news, which you can check out below.

Among them is the possibility to create groups of tabs shared between multiple users. With this, you can quickly access your friends/contacts tabs, send messages or initiate a FaceTime call.

In addition, the browser gained support for password keys (passkeys), whose premise is to replace traditional passwords by combining your device information and biometrics (such as Touch/Face ID) to access websites and services. Thus, everything is stored on your devices — making it difficult for third parties to access.

Continuity

Further enhancing its powerful ecosystem, Apple now lets you transfer FaceTime calls instantly from iPhone to Mac (or vice versa).

But that’s not all, as the feature Continuity Camera now lets you use your iPhone’s camera as a computer’s webcam — a feature that has long been requested by users.

games

Even with almost no appeal in the gaming world, macOS 13 comes with an interesting novelty for gamers: the API Metal 3, which harnesses the power of Apple Silicon-powered Macs to adapt game graphics.

Thus, it will be possible to apply effects of upscalingreduce load times, apply visual enhancements, and many other improvements without demanding a lot of processing.

new apps

Expanding the range of iOS apps on the Mac operating system, Apple is taking apps Time (weather) and Clock (clock) for macOS.

With this, it is now possible to do basic things like natively check the weather or set a timer/stopwatch using the computer.

System Settings

Another move to bring macOS closer to mobile operating systems is a redesign of the System Preferences app, which is now called System Settings.

In addition to the name similar to that of the iPhones/iPads operating system, the area also has an interesting visual change. Now, instead of a grid with different icons, there is a sidebar very familiar to iOS/iPadOS Settings and the menus are separated by sort of “categories”.

videos

We’ve made some videos covering the main new features of macOS 13. If you haven’t seen them yet, here they are:

Compatibility

Check out the models supported by macOS Ventura 13 below:

iMac (2017 and later)

(2017 and later) Mac Pro (2019 and later)

(2019 and later) iMac Pro (2017)

(2017) Mac Studio

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

(2018 and later) Mac mini (2018 and later)

(2018 and later) MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

(2017 and later) MacBook (2017 and later)

changelog

Below, you can see everything that has changed in the system!

Everything you do on Mac just got better on macOS Ventura, thanks to major updates to the apps you use every day, like Mail, Messages, and Safari. With the Continuity Camera, you can use your iPhone as your Mac’s webcam. You can also organize your windows in a whole new way with the Visual Organizer. And when you upgrade, you get the latest security and privacy protections for your Mac. mail • It’s even easier to keep up with emails with Undo Send, Scheduled Send, Remind Me and Follow Up features • Improved search generates more accurate and complete results and offers suggestions as soon as you start typing spotlight • With Quick View support, it’s easier to preview files. Just hit the Spacebar on a result • Image search helps you find images on the web and in the Photos, Messages, Notes and Finder apps • Amazing results for musicians, movies, companies, sports and more Safari and Passwords • Shared Tab Groups let you share a set of tabs with others and see updates instantly as you collaborate • Passwords provide an easier and more secure method of logging in, designed to replace passwords Messages • Edit Message, Undo Send and Mark as Unread features made it easier to exchange messages on a daily basis • With SharePlay in the Messages app, you can do activities like watching movies and listening to music, among others, while chatting with your friends • Collaboration is a simple way to invite others via the Messages app to contribute to a file and receive updates on conversation activity Photos • With iCloud Shared Photo Library, it’s easy to share photos and videos with up to five family members in a separate photo library that integrates directly into the Photos app Visual Organizer • Visual Organizer automatically organizes apps and windows, placing active apps in the center and other open apps on the left side of the screen • Ease of switching apps by clicking on any open app on the left side of the screen • Group apps to create sets of them in the Visual Organizer • Quick Desk access to quickly drag and drop files into apps in the Visual Organizer facetime • Handoff in FaceTime lets you move FaceTime calls straight from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad, and vice versa Continuity Camera • Continuity Camera allows you to use iPhone as a Mac webcam when you place iPhone in a cradle on Mac (iPhone XR and later) • Lighting and video effects include Portrait mode (iPhone XR and later), Center Stage (iPhone 11 and later), and Studio Light (iPhone 11 and later) • Table View uses the iPhone’s ultra-wide camera to show what’s on your table during a video conference (iPhone 11 and later) This edition also includes other features and improvements: • Clock app for Mac includes world clocks, timers and alarms to provide a consistent experience across your Apple devices • Weather comes to Mac, optimized for the bigger screen with immersive animations, hourly forecasts and detailed weather maps • It is possible to separate the object from the background of the image so that it is isolated and you can copy and paste in apps like Mail and Messages • Focus filters hide distracting content in apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, Safari, and third-party apps • With a new name, System Settings includes an updated, easier-to-navigate design • Fast Protection pushes security improvements to macOS even faster Some features may not be available in all regions or Mac models.

Along with macOS Ventura 13, Apple also released the final version of macOS Monterey 12.6.1 (compilation 21G217 ) it’s the macOS Big Sur 11.7.1 ( 20G918 ).

To those interested, Apple comments on this page all the security changes implemented in the new versions of the systems.

How to update?

You can do a clean install of macOS Ventura 13 or simply update from the system you are using, as we teach in the article below.

What did you think of the news? 😀