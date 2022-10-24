Macron speaks of “chance for peace” in Ukraine, but “war data does not point to it”

This Monday marks eight months since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and the date is marked by “Russian energy terrorism”, considers SIC commentator Germano Almeida.

In the wake of several Russian attacks on electrical infrastructure, more than a million homes in Ukraine will be without electricity, but Volodymyr Zelensky guarantees that this will not stop the advance of Ukrainian troops.

Germano Almeida highlights the “military incapacity of the Russians”, which this Sunday led a Russian fighter jet to fall on top of a building in Siberia, Russia: “In recent days, situations like this had already happened in Russian territory due to problems with the material”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said again that “there is a chance for peace”, but for the SIC commentator these words are more a wish “than anything else, because the data of the war at the moment do not point to that”. .

Germano Almeida also analyzes the race for leadership of the Conservative party in the United Kingdom, where he says that “Rishi Sunak will be the next British prime minister”, “his path is completely open after Boris Johnson said he was unable to move forward”.