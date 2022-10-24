Main engine of the world economy, China slows down and puts the world on alert

posted on 10/23/2022 07:00



According to Chinese government data, after increasing 4.8% in the first three months of the year, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.4% in the second quarter – (credit: China/AFP)

China, the main engine of the global economy, is in the process of deceleration, which has the world on alert. Specialists observe that, after decades of strong investments and accelerated expansion, the Asian country is going through a moment of change in the economic model and will not continue to grow as before, which should limit the upside potential of the world economy. Brazil, which has the Asian country as the main destination for its exports, should also directly suffer the effects of the adjustment in the Chinese economy.

According to Chinese government data, after advancing 4.8% in the first three months of the year, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.4% in the second quarter, below estimates (by 1%), due to widespread lockdowns. to contain the record cases of covid-19, which affected trade and production. There were great expectations regarding the GDP data for the third quarter, which would be released amid the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) congress. However, the announcement was postponed until tomorrow, after the event ended. The CCP has extended President Xi Jinping’s powers and agreed to give him a third term, making him the longest-serving leader since Mao Zedong, who ruled the country for 27 years from 1949 to 1976.





ECO CHINA GDP

(photo: Art Editor)





The postponement of GDP data raised doubts about the performance of the quarter among analysts. “That’s what market socialism is. What’s good, it shows. What’s bad, it hides”, jokes Julio Hegedus, chief economist at Mirae Asset. “The Chinese government also postponed other indicators that were supposed to come out during the CCP meeting,” he adds.

The forecasts by the Central Bank of China are for growth of 4.6% in GDP in the third quarter, and 4% in annual GDP. But the market is more pessimistic. According to Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating, the consensus of analysts’ forecasts is for a 3.5% advance in the third quarter, because the most acute lockdown period has passed. “But from now on, China should grow less. This will slow down global consumption, because the country is one of the world’s largest importers”, he emphasizes.

According to the projections of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China’s GDP is expected to grow 3.2% this year, the same rate estimated for the average growth of global GDP. The fund’s forecasts for the Chinese economy indicate expansion of less than 5%, at least, until 2027. By way of comparison, in the last decade, the average annual growth rate of Chinese GDP was 6.6%, according to data from the Embassy of the country in Brazil.

In the assessment of Larissa Wachholz, partner at Vallya and senior Asia specialist at the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri), China is growing less due to a series of measures that the Chinese government considers important and priorities.

“Over four decades, the country had an accelerated growth and, now, in a deliberate choice, the Chinese government chose to rethink the growth model and make it more focused on consumption”, he highlights. “We cannot be surprised because China is growing less. That is what it intends to do, because, from the point of view of the Chinese authorities, growth needs to be supported by two pillars: the fight against social inequality and sustainable development from the point of view of environmental point of view”, says the expert. “The country is committed to investing in the generation of renewable energies and changing the energy matrix. And it has put state and private machines in favor of the objective of neutralizing emissions by 2060”.

But experts’ concerns go beyond the economy. “China is facing several challenges. There is a worrying authoritarian political centralization and the suffocation of sectors that have generated more growth in the past, especially construction. In addition, there are aggressive US trade sanctions in the area of ​​chips, which will make production difficult, at least next year. Not to mention the negative geopolitical issue of rapprochement with Russia and the growing risks of a military invasion of Taiwan. says Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

For Vale, an additional concern is the fact that Chinese growth is slowing down when the country has not yet reached a high level of per capita income. “The next 10 years will be decisive for the Chinese, politically and economically”, he evaluates.

According to economist Simão Davi Silber, a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP), the change in China’s economic model was expected, but the country must still suffer the impacts of trade barriers raised by the United States, which imposed 30% of tariffs for items imported from the Asian giant. “China growing less is the new normal. It was not possible to keep growing forever as before and, to make a soft landing, the new model is based mainly on consumption, which was quite repressed in the past”, he highlights.

$3 trillion reserve

Despite the concern of analysts with the deceleration of the Chinese dragon, Li Qui, minister adviser to the Chinese Embassy in Brazil, shows optimism about the economy of the Asian country and highlights that, despite the lower growth, the government has many macroeconomic policy instruments. , in addition to US$ 3 trillion of foreign currency reserves. “We have a solid foundation and enough macroeconomic instruments to combat any financial turmoil,” he says.

According to him, the Chinese government will be focused on investing more in sectors with higher added value, with more advanced technologies, such as electric cars, and the digital economy. “We have ammunition to combat any risk. We are optimistic about the new opportunities, and moving forward well”, says Li, who highlights the huge army of middle-class consumers on the rise. “We currently have 400 million people, and by 2035 another 400 million will be added to that income bracket.”

Reinaldo Ma, consulting partner at BMJ Consultores Associados, also prefers to see the glass as half full in the current situation. “China is going through a waiting period to define new party positions. The slowing GDP can be a little scary, but, in general, the numbers remain good and the impact of the slowdown in the expansion pace may not be so bad , because the Asian country will continue to grow and be an important trading partner for Brazil”, he adds.

Challenges

Analysts note that the time is still for a global economic slowdown, due to persistent inflation that is leading central banks in developed countries to raise interest rates – a brake on economic activity – and the war in Ukraine, which puts pressure on energy costs.

Faced with this challenging scenario, the caution of governments needs to be redoubled. “I am not very optimistic about Chinese growth going forward. The zero-tolerance policy with covid-19, the housing market bubble and the return of the economy to something closer to communism than capitalism are factors that contribute to this scenario of deceleration”, emphasizes Luis Otavio Souza Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa.