Makeup problem even made CIA triggered in film

Makeup and the use of effects such as prosthetics is something that facilitates many things in cinema, especially the editing process.

However, while the work of the special effects team is made easier, some actors have already suffered silently in the process of putting together makeup, wigs and other effects.

Jennifer Lawrence do the unthinkable to paint her body in X-Men

Jennifer Lawrence took on the role of Mystique in the franchise reboot X-Men from 2011 to 2019. The character is a blue human mutant and has an elaborate and complex design to execute.

Body painting and application of the scale took between six and eight hours, making mobility very difficult and, at one point, the actress had to ride a unicycle to complete the look. That’s why she didn’t really like to do it.

Jim Carrey developed claustrophobia because of The Grinch

This is one of the most emblematic cases involving makeup for a film. To transform himself into the envious character of the famous comedy, Jim Carrey went through an eight-hour makeup process, repeating this for 92 days straight.

The application began to affect the actor mentally, and he developed a kind of claustrophobia. So producer Brian Grazer needed bring a CIA agent to the set to help Carrey with coping mechanisms.

Zoe Saldaña has already complained about makeup, but accepts for a reason

Gamora comes to life through the use of prosthetics and green body paint, but Zoe Saldaña is already used to it, as she’s been in character since the first Guardians of the Galaxyfrom the MCU.

Although the process is quite uncomfortable for the actress, she supports it because she thinks about the final product, as she told Hollywood Life.

Actor developed allergy to movie makeup

Veteran Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård made it big as Will Turner’s father in the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean. Unlike the other countless sea creatures and mysterious characters in the films, Bill Turner was the only one who didn’t have CGI facial embedding.

Therefore, the actor spent four hours a day to finish the application process, which was done by a team. However, he developed an allergy to the latex product he was using, so he limited himself to wearing the makeup only every three days.

time-consuming prostheses

To play the Disney villain in maleficentJolie tested countless prosthetic pieces, from prominent cheekbones to sharp teeth.

It took three hours to apply all the prostheses and makeup and another hour to remove them.

Despite the discomfort, Jolie used this to the benefit of her performance to further embody her character.

