Makhachev apologized to Charles: “I have to be here” | combat

– I told him that I respect him, I know him, you do a great job defending this belt, you beat great athletes, but I have to be here, I worked all my life for this moment. Sorry! – said Islam in an interview with Combat.

In the Octagon, Makhachev dominated the Brazilian fighter practically from end to end, but assured that the fight was not an easy one. Still, he did everything he planned and even took a chance on the ground with Do Bronx, the greatest finisher in UFC history.

– I always think I don’t care about other people’s grappling, because I know my skills. I’ve always worked with great athletes, great grapplers, so I don’t care if other people have good ground skills, I know mine are better than anyone else’s. I knew he was going to try to pressure me, but I told you guys, I have wrestling skills, I can stop this. I did everything my coach told me to, followed the strategy.

Charles asked for an immediate rematch, but the new champion has other plans. Still inside the Octagon, his coach and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov launched a challenge to face the featherweight champion (up to 65.8kg), Alexander Volkanovski, in Australia, his opponent’s home. Volkanovski is the current leader of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings and was in Abu Dhabi as an immediate backup to fight for the lightweight (up to 70.3kg) belt if anything happened to Makhachev or Do Bronx.

– Why not? Let’s do this, I want to be number 1 pound-for-pound. This guy is not on my level. He wants to jump to lightweight, but this is not the place for him – declared Islam, already starting the provocations to his next target.

