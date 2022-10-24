Mark Wahlberg moves from California for the sake of his kids

Mark Wahlberg opened up about his family life during his appearance on “The Talk” and revealed that he decided to leave his $90 million mansion in California and move to Nevada, with the sole purpose of giving his four children with his wife Rhea Durhama better life, away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

It is not new that the 51-year-old actor has been trying to leave Los Angeles, but now he has decided to do so and has spoken about the “biggest challenge” he faces in having to balance his career and being a family man.

“I want to be able to work from home,” Wahlberg said. “I moved to California many years ago to work as an actor, and I only made a few movies the entire time I was there. So being able to give my kids a better life and follow and chase their dreams, whether it’s my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my youngest son as a golfer, that made a lot more sense for us.”

In April, Wahlberg put his Beverly Hills home up for sale for $87.5 million. He bought the massive 2,900 m² property in 2009 for just $8.25 million.

The mansion features 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, as well as a home theater, wine cellar, five-hole golf course, tennis court, skate park and a separate guest house.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Wahlberg bought a house in Summerlin, located on the outskirts of Las Vegas, for $15.6 million in July.

“We came here just to give the kids a fresh start, and there are a lot of opportunities here. I’m very excited about the future”, said Wahlberg, who revealed that in his new home he intends to build a “state-of-the-art studio”.

RELIGION

For Mark Wahlberg religion was very important for him to become a better father to his children. The 51-year-old actor told the Today show that he is a “devoted Roman Catholic” and said he is very committed to his beliefs.

He assured that praying to God for patience has allowed him to have more ‘commitment’ to his family, including his wife Rhea Durham and their children Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12. ,

“I pray for patience. I want to be an example, with my work ethic, with my commitment to my faith, with my commitment to my family. I was put in this position for a reason, not to forget where I came from. I have to use these talents and gifts that have been given to me to help others”, he justified.

Mark revealed that his faith is such that he can spend up to 20 minutes in prayer every day.

