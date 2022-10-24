“Marvel movies are still very white,” says actress Jessica Alba

American actress of Mexican origin, Jessica Alba, criticized the lack of diversity in Marvel productions and said she was one of the few people of color to star in a Casa de Ideias film and practically nothing has changed since 2005, when it debuted in cinema, in Fantastic Four.

Jessica Alba is considered “exotic” for some productions – Photo: Getty Images

According to the actress, in an interview with the magazine Glamor UKthe production company has maintained the same formula since 2005, without inclusion or diversity in the films. “Even if you look at the Marvel movies — that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s kind of a family — it’s still pretty Caucasian. I would say I was one of the few back then… And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it’s still a lot more of the same.” said.

Jessica Alba also remembers that, in most cases, she is called to play so-called “exotic” roles. “They said, ‘You’re not Latina enough to play Latina, and you’re not white enough to play the lead, so you’re going to be the ‘exotic’.reveals.

The “Invisible Woman”, Alba’s character in the film Phantom Four, also emphasizes the importance of diversity for future generations. “I think more for the young people that are emerging, who will be our future leaders, it’s important that they see the world on screen, or in the stories, in the dreams that we create as artists; reflects the world they are in”says.

MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU in English) began a diversity movement in 2018, with the movie Black Panther and continued with Shang-Chi, the first Asian hero to win a solo film, Anthony Mackie’s Black Captain America and Ms. Marvel, giving the spotlight to a Pakistani heroine, played by Iman Vellani.





