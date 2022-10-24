Matthew Perry reveals Julia Roberts’ unusual request to be on ‘Friends’ – Who

+



Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts in Friends (Photo: Playback)

Matthew Perry recounted, in his new autobiography, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the unusual request that Julia Roberts made to participate in the series. The actor, who had a brief relationship with her after filming, revealed that he had to win her over.

Julia, who participated in an episode in the second season of friendsin 1996, in the The One After the Superbowl Part 2initially said that he would only enter the story if he interacted with Matthew Perry.

“She got the post-Super Bowl episode in season two and said she would only do the show if she could be in my story. Let me say this again – she would only do the show if she could be in my story (I was having a good year or what?), but first, I had to earn it,” he said.

The star tried to win Julia over by sending three dozen roses with a note that read, “The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.” She replied, however, it was quite atypical.

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts in a scene from Friends (Photo: Playback)

“Her response was that if I properly explained quantum physics to her, she would agree to be on the show. First, I’m in a text exchange with the woman for whom lipstick was invented and now I have to hit the books. [de física quântica]. The next day I sent her a paper on wave-particle duality and the uncertainty principle and entanglement, and only part of it was metaphorical. Not only did Julia agree to do the show, but she also sent me a gift: bagels – lots and lots of bagels… Of course, why not? It was fucking Julia Roberts,” he revealed in the book.

In the story, Roberts plays Chandler’s childhood friend Susie Moss. The pair reunite and begin seeing each other, only for Susie’s true intentions to come to light during their date, when she steals all of Chandler’s clothes as revenge for embarrassing her in fourth grade.