Mbappé signed “contract of the century” and will be entitled to a surreal amount

A novel that dragged on for months, Mbappé’s renewal took on a dramatic character in the final moment. As the striker became the target of Real Madrid’s desire, PSG had to work hard to avoid a free exit. In this way, in a publication of the newspaper Le Parisien, the millionaire details of the new contract of shirt 7 were revealed.

“Offering its star a three-year contract, for a total value of more than 630 million euros gross. The biggest ever signed by a sportsman in the world“, said the diary.

At the moment, Mbappé is the owner of the highest salary in the PSG squad. If he stays until the end of his contract, until 2025, he will earn more than 630 million euros gross (R$3.2 billion). Just to extend his contract, the star will pocket 180 million euros, an amount for the signing bonus. See the breakdown of the amount below.

Salary of 72 million euros per year;

Signing bonus of 180 million euros paid in three instalments;

Scalable loyalty bonus, paid after each summer transfer window: €70 million, then €80 million, then €90 million if he stays for the optional year.

Under the terms in question, Mbappé overcame Messi’s contract at Barcelona, ​​valid between 2017 and 2021. Despite the great effort made by PSG, the striker denied that he has privileges involving the power to decide departures and arrivals, something that was conveyed by the French press.

“That’s not my job (choosing the coach and who gets on the squad). And I don’t want to do that because I’m not good at it. I’m good on the field. And off the field, that’s not my role. There are so many people who are better than me“, he told the NY Times.