Mbappé’s contract at PSG provides a salary of R$3.2 billion, surpassing Messi and Neymar | international football

According to the publication, Mbappé has the biggest contract in the PSG squad, surpassing Neymar and Messi. The Argentine earns 41 million euros net (R$ 208 million) per season in France. While the Brazilian shirt 10 received 36 million net euros (R$ 182 million) in the first contract with Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. It was not specified how much Neymar receives in the current contract, which was renewed in 2021.

Mbappé has a contract with the French capital team until June 2024 and can extend for another year, which would be at the player’s discretion. according to Le Parisien, the annual salary of the 2018 world champion is 72 million euros (R$ 368.3 million). Per month, the athlete disburses the amount of 6 million euros (R$ 30.6 million).

The French newspaper also reveals that there is a €180 million signing bonus in Mbappé’s contract. It is further mentioned that a €90 million ‘loyalty’ bonus can be activated if the player remains at PSG and extends his contract for another year.

Understand the controversy surrounding a possible departure of Mbappé from PSG

At the beginning of October, the 23-year-old star reportedly felt betrayed by the French club’s directors, according to sources in the Le Parisien and also the French radio RMC. Several promises made to Mbappé would not have been fulfilled (such as signings and protagonism in the squad) and the player would be studying his departure, if possible, as early as January.

The newspaper Le Parisien also reported that Mbappé wants to leave the club, but went further: the Portuguese sports consultant Luis Campos, recently hired, would also leave the position for the same reasons as the French star. Both have known each other since Mbappé played at the Monaco base.

In addition to the promises of unfulfilled signings, Mbappé would be dissatisfied with the positioning on the field, determined by coach Christophe Galtier.