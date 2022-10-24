meet the actor of ‘The Good Doctor’ and ‘Bates Motel’ » Pop Series

We list the main series and movies with the actor

Freddie Highmore was born on February 14, 1992, is British, very discreet in his personal life and averse to social networks (he even got married in secret!).

Since childhood Freddie has always been involved in the artistic world. His mother Sue Latimer was an agent and has worked with Daniel Radcliffe and Imelda Stauton. His father Edward Highmore is an actor and greatly influenced his son’s career choice.

His first success was the long In Search of Neverland in 2004, highlighting him in the film industry and securing the Critics’ Choice Award: Best Young Actor the following year.

But it was at age 13, playing young Charlie in The fantastic chocolate factory and sharing the scene with the already consecrated Johnny Deep, who Highmore became known worldwide. Subsequently, Freddie acted in other children’s films such as Arthur and the Minimoys and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

At the age of 18, the young prodigy decided to take a break from his brilliant career to dedicate himself to studies at Cambridge University. He graduated at age 22 in Arabic and Spanish philosophy.

After this hiatus, he returned to acting and headlined the hit series. Bates Motel and The Good Doctor.

The actor is not limited to acting, he also works as director and executive producer of several works. He is certainly a very talented young man.

Bates Motel

Bates Motel (2013-2017) is without a doubt a milestone in Freddie Highmore’s career.

In the series, he plays Norman Bates, the killer of Psychosis before the facts reported by Alfred Hitchcock in his classic 1960s film.

The story shows the mysterious death of his father and the move of young Norman and his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga) to the state of Oregon, where they buy an abandoned motel and the mansion next door.

We are introduced to a complex family relationship between the boy and his mother and the underlying psychological consequences, leading him to become the most well-known maniac in cinema.

The series is set in the present day and, according to the producers, the choice gave greater freedom to work on the characters, generated greater identification with the public and was freer from the original version. The plot opens space for the viewer to imagine the endings, leaving many of the events in total suspense.

The series also brings elements that refer to the classic in a subtle and intelligent way. They are details of the furniture, the car and “retro” clothing that mix with modern cell phones and artists of our generation.

The producers said they always had Freddie in mind for the role and even wrote the script with the artist in mind. They consider him “charming, intelligent and talented, able to perfectly express an obsessive picture”. The actor, on the other hand, says that the work was challenging and escaped from everything he had previously played.

He studied in depth the performance of Anthony Perkins, who played Norman Bates in the Hitchcock film, incorporating small quirks of the character and putting new elements in his constitution.

Freddie Highmore masterfully shows how the most iconic psychopath in film history was born.

The Good Doctor

Sensitive, inspiring and surprising, this is Shaun Murphy, played brilliantly by Freddie.

The Good Doctor (2017-) tells the story of young Shaun who has Asperger Syndrome and autism traits, who despite having a troubled life manages to overcome difficulties. In a very respectful and kind way we are immersed in the world of an autistic and introduced to their peculiar and spectral way of seeing the world.

Freddie Highmore acts in the right measure making the audience laugh and get emotional throughout the episodes. It reveals the autistic crises and insecurities in the face of everyday situations and how it is possible to overcome them. In addition to his impeccable acting, he also worked as a screenwriter showing talent and ingenuity.

The series earned Freddie a nomination for the Golden Globe as best actor in 2018. The plot is in its 6th season and can be watched by the Globoplay platform.

Leonardo

Leonardo (2021-) tells the story of the genius Leonardo Da Vinci, showing his life and the obstacles he faced.

Set in Milan in the 1506’s, Freddie Highmore plays Stefano Giraldi, an unscrupulous and very ambitious police officer. The cast consists of Aidan Turner, Alessandro Sperdutii, Carlos Cuevas, among other heavyweights.

The series is available on Globoplay and guarantees an entrance into the intimacy of one of humanity’s greatest geniuses.

Series and movies

Freddie Highmore is an example for the new generation of actors, very focused, discreet in his personal relationships and always looking for improvement. Check out the actor’s main works in the cinema below:

– In Search of Neverland (2004): with a strong cast with Johnny Depp, Dustin Hoffman, Kate Winslet and direction by Marc Forster. Here he plays the young Peter Llewelyn Davies, son of Sylvia (Kate Winslet), one of those responsible for inspiring JMBarrie (Johnny Depp) to write the classic book Peter Pan.

– Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005): directed by Tim Burton Freddie works again with Johnny Depp. He plays the humble boy Charlie Bucket who finds the golden ticket to visit the eccentric Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Unlike the other children who also go on the tour, he shows himself to be a dreamer and manages to transform the reality of his entire family.

– The Golden Compass (2007): Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Eva Green and Dakota Blue Richards are some of the names that make up the feature film. The direction is by Chris Weitz. Freddie is the voice of the character Pantalaimon.

– The sound of the heart (2008): directed by Kirsten Sheridan, the young man acted alongside Keri Russell and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. In the film, he plays August Rush, the son of an affair between a cellist (Keri Russell) and a guitarist (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers). Together with Wizard (Robin Williams), the young man uses music to find his parents again.

– The Art of Conquest (2011): directed by Gavin Wiesen and with Emma Roberts in the cast, Freddie gives life to the young and lonely George Zinavoy who finds himself discredited and discouraged from living. When meeting the beautiful Sally Howe (Emma Roberts) his perspectives are opened and new emotions are discovered. A conflicting love triangle forms and her life changes completely.

– Bates Motel: (2013-2017): acted alongside Vera Farmiga with direction by Tucker Gates. With a brilliant interpretation of Freddie shows the beginning of the life of Norman Bates, the famous character of the film Psychosis by Alfred Hitchcock.

– Justin and the Sword of Courage (2013): animation directed by Manuel Sicilia. In this film he gives life to the protagonist Justin who dreams of being a knight and sees his dream being oppressed by his father’s yearnings. He discovers that his grandfather was one of the most valuable knights in the kingdom and begins his fantastic journey in search of his great dream.

– The Good Doctor (2017-): directed by Mike Listo, Regina King and others. In addition to acting, Freddie was also one of the screenwriters. With a praised interpretation and in the right measure, he conquered the public and the world critics.

– The Dragon Knight (2020): animation directed by Tomer Eshed. Plays the orphan Ben who lives several adventures alongside the dragon Firedrake through the Himalayan mountain ranges, in order to find a safe place for the young dragon and his family.

– Leonardo (2021): The series is directed by Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson. Set in Italy between the 15th and 16th centuries, Freddie plays the astute official Stefano who works for the Duke of Milan.

– Bank of Spain robbery (2021): directed by Jaume Balangueró, cast includes names like Astrid Bergés-Frisbey and Sam Riley. Responsible for giving life to Thom Laybrick, an engineer who is going through a difficult professional moment who accepts to participate in the audacious plan to rob the Bank of Spain.

awards

– 2005: SAG nomination for best supporting actor and best cast in a In Search of Neverland. That same year he won the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Young Actor for the film.

– 2006: again won the Critics’ Choice Awards in the category of Best Young Actor with the classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

– 2007: nominated again in the Best Young Actor category at the Critics’ Choice Awards in A good year.

– 2008: Best Young Actor nomination for the film The sound of the heart at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

– 2014: Freddie was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards in the category of Best Actor in a Drama Series for Bates Motel.

– 2015: Was nominated again in the same Critics’ Choice Awards Television category, Best Actor in a Drama Series, for Bates Motel.

– 2018: Another Critics’ Choice Awards Television nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bates Motel. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Good Doctor.

– 2019: again nominated for Best Actor in a Drama at the Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA) for The Good Doctor.