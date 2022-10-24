Meet video calls can be transcribed in Google Docs

Even with video call recording, we don’t always have the time or inclination to attend more than an hour and a half of meetings. Thus, to facilitate the finding of information quickly, the Google Docs update now lets you transcribe audio to text in Meet meetings. That way, if you want to study your presentations or remember something said in a meeting, you’ll be able to identify that content more accurately. Learn more as you read on.

Update allows transcription of audio to text

The new functionality of the Google Docs tool was recently released by the technology giant. Docs is now enabled to transcribe Meet calls and save synchronous meeting information in video calls. Transcription will happen automatically. Thus, Docs will capture the conversations of the meeting in order to provide the recording in the minutes or even for future follow-up. The update was announced on the Google Workspace blog.

Users will be informed that the tool is active

If the option to transcribe the meeting is enabled, participants will be notified before accepting to join the call. After the meeting is over, the transcribed file will automatically be saved to Google Drive in a folder named Meet Recordings.

In meetings with 200 attendees or less, call organizers will receive a link to the transcribed meeting via email shortly after the call ends. If the appointment is marked on the calendar, the transcript is also automatically attached to the meeting-related invite.

If the meeting has more than 200 people, individual users will be able to request a transcript of the text, in addition to people already authorized to receive the transcript in meetings with less than 200 people. In frequent meetings, the document will be added to Google Calendar on an ongoing basis.

For now, the audio-to-text transcription tool is only available in English on Google’s business, education, and enterprise services.