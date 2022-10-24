Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have split, says magazine

the fans of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they were convinced that the two had ended their engagement some time ago. At the time speculation began, neither the actress nor the singer made any clarifications.

The magazine OK! he even said that the relationship had cooled off and that they would have decided to go their separate ways. The rumors started because the actress has not published a photo with Machine in three months. But, after so many boxwood, the couple returned to appear together at the weekend. A photo of the two walking around Los Angeles, holding each other, put the rumor of separation to the ground, although fans don’t know when the image was actually taken.

Machine even referenced the breakup gossip during a show last week, saying they don’t have to prove anything to anyone.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January of this year.

Machine Gun Kelly is releasing his new documentary “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink” on Star+ and Hulu platforms, and in one of the revelations he made on the show about his life, the “Bloody Valentine” rapper admitted he put a shotgun mouth during a paranoid breakdown and narrowly missed committing suicide while talking to Megan Fox on the phone.

The dramatic episode took place in July 2020, during the pandemic, when Megan was out filming in Bulgaria and he was alone in the United States.

Kelly says he just didn’t kill himself by luck, since the projectile got stuck in the barrel of the gun.

“I wouldn’t come out of my room and I started to get really, really, really dark,” the 36-year-old said of battling depression after his father’s death. “Megan went to Bulgaria to make a movie and I started to get really wild paranoia. Like, I was paranoid that someone was going to come and kill me,” said the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker. “I kept saying ‘you’re not here for me,’” he recalls.

“I’m in my room and I’m freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone… I cocked the shotgun and the bullet, when it comes back, the cartridge is stuck. Megan was deathly silent,” she confessed in the documentary.

MGK stated that with the support of Fox and his 12-year-old daughter Casie, he finally realized he needed help and “kick the drugs for real this time”.

In “Life in Pink,” Machine also reveals his troubled relationship with his father and a near-death experience with his daughter when a gun was pointed at them.

“I feel like the world hates me. But I never gave up. Ninety percent of my fans listen to me because of the pain they report in my lyrics,” she says.

Fiancee Megan Fox accompanied him this week at the documentary’s release party.

