Meloni welcomes Macron and agrees to maintain collaboration with France

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome on Sunday night for a “cordial and fruitful discussion” and agreed to collaborate with his government.







Leaders Gathered in Rome Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“As Europeans, as neighboring countries, as friendly peoples, with Italy we must continue all the work we started,” the French leader wrote on Twitter, adding that “to succeed together, with dialogue and ambition, we owe it to our young people.” and our people”.

During the informal meeting, which lasted more than an hour, the two leaders talked about the main European issues, such as the need to provide quick and common answers on the increase in the value of energy, support for Ukraine, the economic situation and the management of migratory flows.

The information was released in an official note from Palazzo Chigi, seat of the Italian government. “The Prime Minister of Italy and the President of France agreed with the desire to continue the collaboration on the great common challenges at European level and in respect of mutual national interests”, reads the text.

Meloni was sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister alongside her cabinet last Saturday, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War II.

The far-right leader’s party has neo-fascist roots, but she has championed a more moderate image, vowing to keep Italy at the center of European and Western institutions.

Macron, for his part, arrived in Rome earlier today to participate in the interreligious meeting for peace, organized by the Sant’Egidio community. In his speech, the Frenchman intensified his criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine. .

