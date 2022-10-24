Mobile loan? Learn to APPLY!

If you are in need of money but don’t know where to find it, know that the solution is in the palm of your hand. Caixa Econômica Federal provides the opportunity to contract different types of loans, using only a cell phone. The best thing about it all is that in addition to being simple and practical, the option also serves those who have a dirty name.

In total, there are two loan possibilities that can be requested through Caixa, by cell phone. However, credit can vary from person to person, depending on the conditions in which each individual finds himself. Thus, if you are interested in the possibility of taking out a loan, it is worth understanding how the online contracting process occurs.

How does the online loan work?

First of all, it is worth mentioning that Caixa Econômica Federal, in all, is offering three loan possibilities. However, one of them is aimed at beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, and is undergoing some professional analysis, in relation to the grant. Anyway, the Auxílio Brasil consignment works through the commitment of the installments, which can be up to R$160. In addition, the interest rate is 3.5, and the maximum term to pay off the debt is 24 months (2 years).

On the other hand, the other two credit possibilities are interconnected. That is, it is the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs – SIM Digital. Although the money is available as a result of the same program, there are two possibilities for hiring. This is because SIM Digital aims to offer support to micro-entrepreneurs, who need a “push” in their business.

Thus, the first option concerns individuals who act as MEI (Individual Microentrepreneurs). Micro-entrepreneurs can request up to R$3,000 through the loan. The interest rate is quite attractive, being 1.99%. On the other hand, for individuals who wish to take the money, it is necessary to prove the purpose, which is intended to undertake. Thus, individuals can request up to R$1,000, with interest of 1.95%. The installment for both options is 24 months.

how to hire

In advance, it is important to emphasize that the mentioned credit options can also be contracted by people with a negative name, before the Credit Protection Service (SPC). That is, by those who have a dirty name. Therefore, the hiring process happens in the same way for the three options, just a cell phone is enough.

Without further ado, the first step to hire is to download Caixa’s digital social savings app, Caixa Tem (bityli.com/SVbrUS), available to android and IOS. Then it is necessary to do Login. If necessary, it is also possible to create a registration, still on the same page. At that moment, the application will take the user to its home page, where the options are.

In addition, just find the preferred type of credit, and click on the desired option. Then, you will need to answer a financial education questionnaire, as well as follow all available steps. However, it is worth mentioning that all credit possibilities depend on the Institution’s analysis. Finally, the last step is to wait for the result of the analysis.

