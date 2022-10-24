“Ms. Marvel”: Hailee Steinfeld may appear in the series. Understand!

“Ms. Marvel” was released last Wednesday (8), with a lot of representation and incredible scenes. The first episode, “Generation ‘Why?'”, is now available on Disney+, which will feature six chapters, which will be released weekly. In other words, the adventures of Marvel’s Muslim heroine are just beginning, but it is clear that fans already have many theories about what is to come.

One of the strongest is about a possible character that could be part of “Ms. Marvel” in the future. With eagle eyes, the fandom soon noticed the mention of the name of Hailee Steinfeld, Kate Bishop, also known as Hawkeye, and is already sure that a crossover will happen in the next episodes. Check out!

Will Hailee Steinfeld Be A Part Of “Ms. Marvel”?

When we say that no easter egg or clue escapes Marvel fans, it’s true. At the end of the first episode of “Ms. Marvel”, many viewers stayed until the end of the credits and noticed something suspicious. A specific account on Twitter noticed that makeup artist Chris Milone is listed as the person responsible for the makeup of “Miss Steinfeld”.

If the credits for all episodes are standardized, referencing the professionals who worked throughout the series, in general, that could mean that Hailee Steinfeld could appear as Hawkeye soon. After all, actors who need makeup to carry out filming.

Can you imagine Hailee and Iman Vellani, interpreter of Kamala Khan, together on screen? It would be awesome!