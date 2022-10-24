Nanny Claims Olivia Wilde Cheated On Ex-Fiance With Harry Styles

The Daily Mail released this Monday (17) a controversial interview with the former nanny of the children of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. The couple separated in 2020 and, according to the nanny, the director cheated on her ex-fiancé with Harry Styles.

According to the woman, who preferred not to be identified, Sudeikis discovered the details when she found a smartwatch forgotten by the then-fiancée, which contained an exchange of messages between her and the musician.





“On the morning of Monday, November 9 [2020]when I returned from a weekend off, [Sudeikis] was crying a lot. I didn’t know what had happened. He would say, ‘She left us. She hit on him. She took the first step. She kissed him at one of the dinners they had for the cast [de Não se Preocupe, Querida] in Palm Springs. She did it,'” she said.

According to the nanny, after that, Sudeikis banned employees from listening to any music by Harry Styles in his house.

The woman would still have witnessed Jason Sudeikis enraged when he saw Olivia prepare a salad for Harry. He yelled at his ex-fiancée, filmed her and tried to stop her from leaving by jumping under the director’s car. “The night she left with that salad, he had chased and filmed her around the house. Olivia even said she was afraid of him.”

The nanny’s services for the family ended on February 1, 2021 when she was fired by a “drunk and out of control” Sudeikis. Rumors that the director had cheated on her ex-fiancé with the singer were already circulating on social media; however, in a previous interview with Vanity Fair, she assured: “Our relationship ended long before I met Harry”.

The tension surrounding this breakup has been reported elsewhere. In April, she was surprised and embarrassed by the delivery of a court envelope sent by her ex while she was presenting her new film on stage at CinemaCon.

The former couple sent a joint statement to Page Six in which they condemned the allegations made by the former nanny of their children, Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8. “As parents, it is extremely uncomfortable to discover that a former nanny of our two young children have chosen to make false and unsubstantiated accusations in public.”

The statement concludes: “Her 18 months of threats against us, loved ones, close friends and colleagues have reached their peak. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children, with the concrete hope that she will decide to leave our family in peace”.



