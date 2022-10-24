Netflix Review | Restart: Zoe Saldaña shines in exciting miniseries based on real events

Between joys, sorrows and losses there is a beautiful love story that is almost not seen lately on streaming platforms. With all its romantic clichés and heart-warming catchphrases, fresh start is a delicate miniseries that fully celebrates what has been demonized in entertainment today: the family. Based on the eponymous memoir by Tembi Lockethe new original Netflix is a cozy reminder that it is possible to be reborn and rediscover love fileo amidst the rubble of inexhaustible pain.

What makes Recomeço so valuable among so many titles from the streaming giant is its wide range of narrative scope. Although essentially an intercultural love story between a black American artist and an Italian chef, the production created by Tembi Locke and Attica Locke (with production of Reese Witherspoon) transforms this plot into a constructive foundation to address the most diverse issues that permeate everyday life, such as professional dilemmas, family conflicts, existential crises and the usual things of everyday life.

As a genuine account of real life, the production starring Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea it’s like seeing the pages of a private diary come to life on screens. The good, the bad and the ugly intertwine in harmony, comforting the audience with each episode with a palpable and identifiable story about how – at the end of all struggles – God’s grace always shines in a solar and celebratory way. In the midst of pain, Locke found a new lease of life to restart his journey and makes his victory a light, exciting and encouraging tale, capable of softening even the hardest of hearts.

And while the narrative often borders on corny drama, that in no way makes the experience any less valuable. With all his mannerisms and even stereotypes and caricatures brought to the screen, fresh start manages to lull us into the clashes and punches of reality that the couple’s life ends up bringing, even if some exaggerated characterizations make the protagonists exhausting in their first two episodes. But after the introductory period of the plot, the sisters Locke they understand the need to dilute the construction of their characters and, by getting rid of the caricatured presentations, they manage to cross the line that separates a good series from a very bad and repetitive one.

With Zoe Saldaña in a touching and sensitive performance, the original miniseries by Netflix it still celebrates cultural differences, exalts Italian gastronomy as a relief between the most dramatic scenes and manages to highlight the culturality of this people, even if it flirts with some stereotypes. Inspiring and with a powerful message about family, fresh start it’s the kind of entertainment we miss so much in Netflix. With some biblical references that naturally permeate the narrative construction, the streaming original is an invigorating breath of life amid so much political partisanship that flooded the entertainment industry.

