Netflix starts charging for sharing passwords in 2023; understand

Did you know that Netflix may start charging for sharing passwords in 2023? That’s right, if you are a person who has the habit of sharing the passwords of the platforms you use with your friends, know that this can end, especially if you do it with Netflix.

Will Aid Brazil be paid only to families with young children?

But, before we start, be sure to share this content on your social networks and with your friends who keep asking you to use your Netflix password.

Now, let’s go!

Can you share passwords?

In a practical way, as the first point of our content, we want to comment a little on whether or not you can share passwords.

Well, in a simplified way, we see that, as you can imagine, it is not ideal that you share your passwords with your friends. This is not correct due to the fact that, in the ideal scenario, everyone should sign and use the platform with their own account, without using a third party’s.

How many job vacancies were created in the Lula government?

Also, we see that many platforms block those who share passwords, so it pays to be very careful.

However, as another point, we see that there are still cases of platforms where you are allowed to share your password with other people, if you subscribe to a certain plan.

Change on Netflix

Finally, to end this content of ours, it is important to talk about the change at Netflix.

INSS will make extra payment to retirees and pensioners soon

As a first change, we see that Netflix is ​​starting to implement an “extra fee” system. In practice, this is a system where you can pay a fee so that another person who does not live with you can use your account.

This is a system that has been tested in some countries and that, over time, may arrive here in Brazil.

Will the government pay Aid Brasil ahead of time in November?

Another interesting issue is that of profile migration. If you used the account of a relative or friend, but decided to stop and create an account just for you, you can migrate your old profile to your new record.

Like the previous functionality, this one is still starting to be implemented.

As the last significant change to the platform, we see a more affordable Netflix plan emerging. But this time, the new category will have ads. For those looking for a cheaper solution to watch Netflix movies and series, this type of account can undoubtedly help a lot!

Tramontina burns stock and sells products at R$5

But so, are you against or in favor of password sharing?

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com