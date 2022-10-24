Netflix’s new service will offer online games to subscribers

Currently, Netflix subscribers can access the games for free through the app, available for Android and iOS phones.

Netflix has announced that it is working to expand its video game business. This happened after Google Stadia shut down due to some technical issues and other companies tried with limited success. To diversify its offerings, the world’s best-known streaming platform has been building a portfolio of online mobile games.

How the service that Netflix is ​​developing will work

Currently, Netflix subscribers can access the games for free through the app, available for Android and iOS phones. However, unlike the platform’s movies and TV shows, users need to download one game at a time from an app store.

It is precisely with this step, which consumes storage, that the company wants to make obsolete. Netflix intends to provide games stored in the cloud, thus bringing ease to gamers, who will be able to access applications from anywhere. The novelty, however, is still under construction.

According to the company, which is focused in the coming years on creating this new portfolio, subscribers currently have free access to 35 games without ads or in-app purchases. Another 55 games, many based on Netflix’s own content, are being developed.

Games are based on the platform’s greatest hits

Netflix offers a wide variety of series, movies and documentaries. Every month, its content catalog is changed and thousands of customers can have access to productions available in action and adventure, anime, comedy, drama, among others.

Even if few subscribers know, Netflix makes mobile games available, which were included in November last year. Through Android, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch cell phones and tablets, users can enjoy several games, some even related to the company’s great successes.

At no extra cost and free of ads and in-app payments, multiple games are available for customers to choose from. According to the CNBC network, on average, only 1.7 million users play the games daily, despite the number of downloaded titles exceeding 20 million.

Image: XanderSt / shutterstock.com