New Joker: Barry Keoghan hints at the future of DC’s villain – Celebrities

10/24/2022 12:38

Barry Keoghan, who played the Joker inThe Batmanby Matt Reeves, opened up about future plans for the villain role.

after atrilogyThe dark Knightby Christopher Nolan, which featured Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker, Reeves’ version of the classic DC hero starred Robert Pattinson as the titular character. Released earlier this year,The Batmanfeatured other famous characters in the Caped Crusader library, including James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), Selina Kyle (Zo Kravitz), Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot/The Penguin (Colin Farrell). ), and the villain from the movie The Riddler (Paul Dano).

At the end ofThe Batman,Once the Riddler has been placed in Arkham State Hospital, the villain befriends the inmate in the cell next to him, revealed to be the franchise’s classic villain.Batman the Joker (Barry Keoghan).When a deleted scenefrom Batmanwas released by Warner Bros., viewers were treated to an extended view of the latest version of the villain. Played by Barry Keoghan, who also starredeternal,in this latest iteration, his face was revealed to be heavily scarred and he had a shock of green hair peeking through. Despite this brief appearance, fans were excited by the possibleThe Batman 2.

Therefore, in a conversation withto GQ,Barry Keoghan teased his story as the Joker in the expanding universe ofThe Batman.Despite mentioning his hopes of playing less sinister roles in the future, he confirmed that he is excited to reprise the role of the Joker for an extended period of time. ,‘that you haven’t seen’.

‘I would love to show a little bow of it. If I could bring it to life, it would be amazing and I would give you my version, which you haven’t seen yet.’

Finally, it is worth remembering that Keoghan revealed his only request for the Joker character, which was that no amount of makeup or prosthetics would cover or interfere with his natural blue eyes, so that the villain would not lose his humanity in the eyes of the viewers.

