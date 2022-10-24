New series debuts today on Netflix

Vikings, an original series from the History Channel, has been a huge success since its release in 2013. Due to its great popularity, the production gained a spin-off called Vikings: Valhalla, which debuts today on Netflix.

Following the famous series starring Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel ) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), we will follow new characters. In Vikings: Valhalla, we will have legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and the greedy Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Watch the trailer for Vikings: Valhalla below:

The story of Vikings: Valhalla will take place almost one hundred years after the events of the original Vikings series. The plot begins after the tensions between the Saxon royalty and the Norse, and shows the three Vikings start their great journey. As they fight for their survival and possible glory, the adventurers see the clash between Christian doctrine and pagan beliefs escalate. The series shows the beginning of the end of the Viking Age, marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

The new series is the brainchild of Michael Hirst (The Tudors) and Jeb Stuart (The Fugitive), and was filmed in County Wicklow, Ireland. In addition to Corlet, Frida and Suter, the cast includes Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), Jóhannes Jóhannesson (Olaf) and Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon).

Vikings: Valhalla premieres today on Netflix worldwide. All 8 episodes of the first season are now available on streaming.

