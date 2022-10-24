NEW WhatsApp personalization function; users will surely LOVE

WhatsApp is among the most used apps today. Most people who have a cell phone use this tool to communicate. The option that is part of the Meta has received many updates.

Now, new information about the app is already getting users excited. The company seeks to invest in novelties so that, more and more, users are contemplated.

WhatsApp receives news

Currently, WhatsApp has released the test of a new function in the application. Now, there will be the possibility to create custom avatars. This feature has been in development since March. So, it will be available for some users soon.

Those with the beta app option on Android will be able to access this option in version 2.22.23.9, according to WaBetaInfo.

Now, the messenger brings a specific area for the avatar to be created. So users will be able to create a 3D copy of you. So people can use it as a sticker or profile picture.

According to some screenshots of WaBetaInfo, users will be able to make the settings and leave them stamping the image that appears at the top of the conversation, that is, the profile.

So, when you finish the settings, the application will automatically create a new sticker pack for your personalized avatars. Stickers can be shared between friends and family in group or individual conversations in the app.

Know more:Learn how to REMOTELY CLOSE WhatsApp and prevent people from seeing your conversations

When arrives

As the news is coming now for people who use the application in the testing version, that is, the beta, it is still not possible to know about the release date for all users of the network.

Thus, it will be necessary to wait for the news to be made available in an official way. However, according to the information already known, it is quite possible that the option will be available in the messenger settings tab.

As it is still in the testing phase, it is possible that beta users may encounter possible problems when creating the avatars. However, it is possible that the company will make new updates to correct these types of problems.

According to the site mentioned above, it is possible that beta users will have the option released gradually. So over the next few weeks the news will reach this audience.

It is also important to mention that this option is already arriving only for Android users. Those who use Apple phones should still wait as there is no forecast for testing this device. The same is true for the general public.

Meta, the company responsible for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, aims to transform the messenger into one of the main social networks. So this is not the first update to make it more dynamic.

In recent times, the application has undergone several modifications. Now, many activities can already be performed through it. Even payments, for example. Therefore, it is possible that the coming times will be full of news for regular users of the messenger.

See too: HACKS to see messages that have already been deleted from WhatsApp