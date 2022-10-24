NFL: Brady doesn’t score, Bucs lose to bottom | football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ disappointing season has hit yet another low point. The 2020/2021 NFL champions performed far below average this Sunday and were outclassed 21-3 by the NFC South bottom-ranked Carolina Panthers, who won just their second win in seven games. The result left the Buccaneers with a negative record (3w-4l) in the 2022/2023 season.

1 of 1 Tom Brady (Shirt 12) throws a pass in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Carolina Panthers — Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Tom Brady (shirt 12) throws a pass in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Carolina Panthers — Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The aggravating factor of the defeat is that the Panthers decreed a reformulation in the last two weeks, after a start with just one win and five losses. The franchise fired head coach Matt Rhule and traded two of its top forwards, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson, for draft picks. Also, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is out of action in the medical department.

Even so, the Buccaneers could do almost nothing against them. On offense, Tom Brady hit 32 of 49 passes for 290 yards, but went blank on points as he didn’t record any touchdowns. The quarterback took his unit into the redzone (area 20 yards before the scoring zone) just once in the game and only left with a 27-yard field goal converted by Ryan Succup, which prevented Tampa Bay from ending zero on the scoreboard.

On the other side, backup quarterback PJ Walker had his best performance of the season, with 16 passes on 22 attempts, 177 passing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Chuba Hubbard scored another touchdown to seal the score.

It was the Buccaneers’ fourth loss in their last five games and the second in a row. And they won’t have much time to recover: they face the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday at home. The Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons away on Sunday.

Packers suffer third straight loss

Things aren’t looking good for the current NFL MVP either. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers even outlined a reaction in the final minutes, but he couldn’t lead the Green Bay Packers to the away comeback against the Washington Commanders. The team from the US capital won 23-21 and imposed the third loss in a row to the Packers, who have three wins and four losses this season.

Check out this Sunday afternoon’s results from Week 7 of the NFL: