“No conditions whatsoever”; Fla fans are not satisfied with the victory and ask for the departure of Dorival Júnior’s darling

Flamengo beat América-MG this Saturday (22), by 2 to 1. The match away from home for Serie A was also marked by the seven-day countdown to the Libertadores final, which makes the Nation even more anxious. With just one week to go before the most important match of the year, coach Dorival Júnior gained good ‘reinforcements’ in Belo Horizonte, and others, not so much.

With an all reserve team, Rubro-Negro had more control of the opponent in general. O main cast was spared, taking on the field of the main team, only João Gomes, who was not present in the decision of the Copa do Brasil, by suspension. The reason for caster is the grand final of Libertadores, which is the main objective of the Club. The ball rolls in Guayaquil, on the 29th, against Athletico-PR, and will have complete coverage with pre and post-game on Star+.

In the victory, won at Estádio Independência, the game could have been even calmer for Mais Querido, if it weren’t for the lightning goal made by the hosts, shortly after made by Matheus França. What many netizens defended is that goalkeeper Hugo Neneca could have taken a firmer stance on the move, even preventing, perhaps, the goal scored by Everaldo. despite the chives goal then, Coelho managed to threaten the carioca goal until the end of the confrontation.

However, if the goal is the reason for concern, in the attack Everton Cebolinha stood out again and could arrive in Ecuador as a ‘secret weapon’ of Dorival. With the main players already defined, even with the uncertainty of injuries, the left winger presents himself as a reinforcement for the second half. In search of the three-time Libertadores title, if Nação wants to follow everything from the players leaving the hotel to exclusive interviews during the celebration, ‘watch it here’.