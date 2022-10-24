No embryo visible until 9 weeks pregnant, project shows

Group publishes photos of the development of tissues inside the uterus to combat misinformation on the subject

the american group MYA Network released real images of tissue development within the uterus during the first 9 weeks of pregnancy. The idea is to show that, at this early stage of pregnancy, there is no visible embryo or any resemblance to a fetus.

The MYA Network brings together health professionals who advocate for access to safe abortion and women’s reproductive rights. In June, the US Supreme Court disregarded abortion as a constitutional right. Subsequently, several US states banned the procedure.

Joan Fleischman, a physician and one of the founders of the MYA Network, said she was motivated by her patients to create the “The Tissue Question” project. Specialist in family medicine, she has been working with abortion for 25 years.

According to Fleischman, many women who undergo the procedure are surprised to see the appearance of the material collected. That’s because anti-abortion groups publish photos of fetuses when dealing with the subject.

Images posted on the internet about gestational development and abortions generally show fully developed fetuses.

“They [pacientes] felt relieved, surprised and even deceived by the fact that [o material colhido] doesn’t look like anything they’ve seen on the internet”, declared the doctor in a video published on site from the project.

According to the group, about 85% of abortions performed in the US are performed during the first 9 weeks of pregnancy.

“You might be surprised to learn that pregnancies of 9 weeks or less have no visible embryo. And at 6 weeks pregnant, the so-called ‘heartbeat’ is just electrical activity of the cells, before a real heart is formed.”, reads on the website.

The photos presented by the MYA Network are of early-stage abortions. As the interruption is made with a manual suction device, the tissues are preserved.

Members of the group “rinsed” these fabrics to remove traces of blood and menstrual lining. Then they photographed them for the project.

According to experts, the gestational sac grows about 1 millimeter per day. In the photo of the material collected in the 9th week of pregnancy, it is possible to see that there is no nascent embryo, even though it is in the formation stage.

“If you are more than 9 weeks pregnant and choose to look, you may see an early embryo” said the group.

“When a sperm and an egg unite, the body creates tissue to support the developing pregnancy. Here are pictures of that tissue from 5-9 weeks pregnant. This is called the gestational sac and is like the ‘house’ for pregnancy. Inside this sac are cells that have the potential to become fetuses, but there is no visible embryo at this stage.”, reads on the project website.



MYA Network Tissues extracted from the 5th to 9th week of pregnancy



MYA Network Tissue extracted in the 5th week of pregnancy



MYA Network Tissue extracted at 6th week of pregnancy



MYA Network Tissue extracted in the 7th week of pregnancy



MYA Network Tissue extracted in the 8th week of pregnancy



MYA Network Tissue extracted in the 9th week of pregnancy

Watch the project video, in English (3min):