Charles Do Bronx spoke exclusively to ESPN after UFC fight

Past a day after the loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu DhabiCharles Do Bronx said that he already managed to sleep a little, unlike the following hours of the fight, and reinforced that the reason for the Russian to have won is simple: ‘It was better than him’.

The former UFC lightweight champion kindly attended the ESPN report exclusively in Dubai, hours before returning to Brazil.

“Actually, that’s what I told the team, I wouldn’t change anything I did in my training, in my diet. Everything was perfect in the two weeks I came here. Unfortunately I didn’t find myself in the fight. Islam was better than me. I think everyone in life has a good night, a good day, unfortunately I had a bad night, I couldn’t find myself, Islam was better than me. I have to congratulate him. It’s a defeat that we have to accept. Because you couldn’t find me. The timing now is to go home, be well, keep your head in place and win back. My life is made of overcoming. That was it, I couldn’t find myself, unfortunately it wasn’t my momentit was his moment,” said Do Bronx.

The Brazilian also said he spoke to his family after the defeat.

“My father asked, he said what had happened, if it had happened, because they said that as soon as the fight started they already realized it wasn’t me. I can’t say. There are days that are not meant to be. Unfortunately it wasn’t my day, it wasn’t my night, it wasn’t my time.”

“We have dedicated ourselves perfectly here. We train every day, now there will be a lot of b***, gossip on the internet, who have nothing to do, this is the reality. We know how much we dedicated ourselves, what we did. Unfortunately the day was perfect, but it wasn’t such a good night. Until the moment I arrived, there were those who said that I arrived all handsome, just like I always arrive. A lot of people criticizing that the money went to the head, that’s not it, all the last fights I arrived this way, showing that the favelado won in life, but unfortunately at the time of the fight it wasn’t me, I couldn’t reach ten percent of what Charles was, and Islam is to be congratulated once again, he managed to suppress the game, and came out with the victory. It is enough now, not the others, but me, to get my head in place, get my team, sit down and win again”, he added.

Charles even said what happened in the conversation with Makhachev and his coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC legend, after combat. The Russian fighter even posted a photo with the Brazilian on Instagram with the caption “nothing but respect”confirming that the raids until the moment of the fight did not leave the Octagon.

“We talk in the hotel, in the arena, whenever we can, that’s why I say that this sport is wonderful, that we learn every day, it grows every day. They said a lot of things, but to try to sell the fight, he deserves all the respect in the world, Khabib is a great champion, Islam with 11 straight wins, deserves respect for everything he’s been doing, but that’s what I said, I didn’t find myself in the fight, it wasn’t my day.”