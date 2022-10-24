Nubank will pay up to R$ 60 thousand to customers!

The World Cup is coming, and Nubank has already advanced to make its own World Cup. We are talking about NuBolão, where fintech clients can make their own guesses by participating in a general ranking, or in private groups.

Prizes range from vouchers to spend at McDonald’s, to cash values ​​of up to R$60,000. So, to know more about it, check out the text below.

Nubank doesn’t want to know and will pay up to R$ 60 thousand to customers

Thus, NuBolão is a tool created for this year’s World Cup, which is inside the Nubank app.

So, the idea is that the bank’s customers can create groups and make predictions about the world’s games in a simple way and, best of all: for free. That is, you don’t have to worry about calculating scores or creating a ranking. Everything happens within the app itself.

Therefore, participating in NuBolão you compete for several prizes, which together add up to more than R$ 300 thousand. This includes vouchers worth BRL 3,000 to spend at McDonald’s, as well as cash prizes for the top 3 in the General Ranking in the group stage and in the General Ranking in the World Finals.

See the prizes of the top 3 in the General Ranking

Finally, you can win prizes based on your performance as a guesser, or luck. Every week NuBolão will give away 400 prizes of R$400, R$300 in cash and R$100 in vouchers to use at McDonald’s. With each guess, you get a lucky number. Joining a closed group, you get 5 more numbers, and so on.

As for the overall ranking in the Group Stage, the prizes are as follows:

1st place: R$ 20 thousand deposited in Nubank’s Caixas and R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place: R$ 12 thousand deposited in Nubank’s Caixas and a voucher worth R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place: R$ 5 thousand deposited in Nubank’s Caixas and a voucher worth R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s.

In addition, for the General Ranking of the end of the world, three more people will receive the following prizes:

1st place: R$ 60 thousand deposited in Nubank’s Caixas and a voucher worth R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place: BRL 35,000 deposited in Nubank’s Caixas and a voucher worth BRL 3,000 to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place: R$ 20,000 deposited in the Nubank Boxes and a voucher worth R$ 3,000, to be used at McDonald’s.

Finally, to participate in NuBolão, just click on the soccer ball icon at the bottom of the application, or directly from the home screen. You will be able to make official predictions from the 27th of October until the last day of the tournament. Good luck!

Image: Renato P Castilho / shutterstock