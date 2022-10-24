OnlyFans star gets angry with aggression at porn event

Alana Evans said she had a panic attack after coming across aggressive men at a party on Saturday night. According to the OnlyFans star, there were hair pulling and pushing by women at the porn event Exxxotica Expo in New Jersey.

The famous told more details about the case in an exclusive interview with the Daily Star. In the conversation, she explained that even photographers were aggressive.

“We had random men grabbing us, pulling our hair, a friend had her boob grabbed and my first date was with a big man who stopped me and asked me when I was going to dance for him. follow through the event”, he said.

In the interview, the star commented that she has never experienced anything similar and that she had several problems. Among them, she highlighted that she even had a panic attack.

“I had a panic attack and had to be calmed down by a friend and staff member. It’s a porn event where fans can meet their favorite stars for autographs and photos – it’s a convention for adults – and I’ve never experienced it like this.” reinforced.

With the unpleasant happenings at the event, Alana Evans shared her negative experience on social media. Like them, others added the problems they faced at the time.

Tonight’s Exxxotica party was too much… I felt unsafe, the men were beyond aggressive with no safe space for performers, and photographers pushing models to go topless in the hotel lobby. wtf — Alana Evans – Exxxotica NJ (@alanaevansxxx) October 23, 2022

In the post, the OnlyFans star added: “Tonight’s Exxxotica party was too much… I felt unsafe, the men were aggressive, there was no safe space for the artists, and photographers. [estavam] pushing topless models in the hotel lobby”.