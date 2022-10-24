Palmeiras Brazilian champion in the next round? Understand the math of the title

With the good victory by 3 to 0 over Avaí last Saturday, Palmeiras extended the advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão and showed himself closer and closer to the title. Based on a combination of results, own and rivals, the team led by Abel Ferreira can lift the cup in the next round.

> Know the clubs that already have a spot in Libertadores 2023

Internacional, in second place, took the field against Coritiba in the round and was only in a 1-1 draw. With this result, Verdão depends on a victory against Athletico-PR, on Tuesday, and another stumble by Colorado , on Wednesday.

In this scenario, Abel’s team reaches 74 and opens at least 12 points away at the top of the table. That’s because, in case of a new gaucho draw, Mano Menezes’s men would reach only 62.

Internacional stumbles and helps Palmeiras in search of the title (Photo: Disclosure / Internacional)

> See the complete table and simulator of the Brasileirão!

Palmeiras focuses on victory, but also “turns on the dryer” and hopes for a draw for rival Corinthians in the next round. Vitor Pereira’s team appears in fourth in the table, with 57 points, and has a game late. So, even if he wins the three points in the suspended duel, he would reach 60 and would be 13 behind Alviverde.

The same works if the thinking is in the matches of Flamengo, third place in the table, with 58 points. If Verdão wins Hurricane, there is no need to worry about the red-black team because it will open the same 13 advantage, with no chance of being overtaken.

The other scenario is that, in case of a draw or defeat against Athletico-PR and positive results from direct rivals, Palmeiras can see their advantage at the tip decrease. If you don’t want to depend on any other confrontation, the squad of the Portuguese Abel Ferreira thinks of two victories to confirm the conquest of the Brazilian.

Check out Palmeiras’ duels in the final stretch of the Brazilian:



Athletico PR vs Palmeiras

Palmeiras x Fortaleza

Cuiabá vs Palmeiras

Palmeiras vs América MG

Internacional vs Palmeiras