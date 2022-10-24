Palmeiras can be champion of the Brasileirão in the next round after Inter’s stumble; understand the math

Palmeiras is getting closer and closer to the Brasileirão title, which could happen in the next round

Inter stumbled against Coritiba, this Sunday (23), for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. With that, the palm trees is getting closer and closer to releasing the cry of a Brazilian champion, which could happen in the next round.

With 71 points, those commanded by Abel Ferreira can confirm the title next Wednesday (26). For that, they would have to win the Atletico-PR on Tuesday (25), at Arena da Baixada, and rooting for Inter to stumble against Ceará, on Wednesday. A draw is enough.

With 74 points if you win the DrillingPalmeiras could no longer be reached by the Coloradosince the gaucho rival, who would have 62 points in the event of a tie, would reach, at most, the same number of points as the alviverde, but I would already lose in the number of victories.

Another who is in the fight and can have his life defined on Wednesday is the Corinthians, which has 32 matches. Vítor Pereira’s team could not win the Fluminense on Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena. A draw would be enough, as the Helm could only reach 73 points if it won all the matches until the end of the competition, not being able to reach the rival.

For the Palmeiras fan who doesn’t want to depend on other results that can shorten the distance to the title, the math is clear: with three more victories, the alviverde confirms another Brazilian title, the 11th in its history.

Palmeiras’s upcoming matches

Atletico-PR (F) – 10/25 – Brazilian Championship

Strength (C) – 11/2 – Brazilian Championship

cuiabá (F) – 11/6 – Brazilian Championship