Party with strippers at nursing home goes viral after elderly woman falls ill

A party with gogoboys and strippers at a retirement home in Cartagena, Colombia, almost ended in tragedy. The fact happened in September, but the video went viral on social media. While the young men were dancing with the old women, one of them became ill. The video divided opinion, but the woman is fine.

The party was planned by the employees of the ‘Una Mano Amiga’ Foundation, who tried to bring some joy to the elderly. They sought a daring way, with the aim of rescuing the youthful spirit.

In addition to strippers and gogoboys, the party featured erotic cakes and “sensual” games that, at first, left the elderly shocked, but later they loosened up and everyone was happy.

The situation got out of hand when an elderly woman began to feel sick. She needed medical attention, but she is fine.

The party was organized by influencer Nadia Cartagena, who posted the video of the situation and lamented that the situation got out of control. In an interview with the newspaper El Universal, Nádia said that they had asked permission for the party and that everything was done with love.

“Nothing was done against anyone’s will. We did it with a lot of love, my entire platform is made of very good content, of social help. At no time was the purpose of the video to annoy, abuse or take advantage of the grandparents, in fact, we made a donation to them after the event.”