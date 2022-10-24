PC Vasconcellos: ‘With 44 points and third team in the same championship, Botafogo’s campaign fulfills all expectations’

O Botafogo tied the classic with the Fluminense in 2 to 2, this Sunday, by the Brazilian championshipand left with some frustration because he was winning 2-0. For the commentator Paulo Cesar Vasconcellosin SporTV’s “Exchange of Passes”, the club already has a good competition, considering its scenario this year.

– With 44 points and third team in the same championship, Botafogo’s campaign fulfills all expectations. He ended up with a shock in relation to the fall to Serie B, he has good prospects to seek a spot in the Sudamericana and I don’t think it’s easy to reach the Libertadores. It’s possible, but realistically I see more chances of getting a spot at the Sudamericana – stressed PC.

The commentator also analyzed the classic and considered the result fair.

– The draw translated a lot of what the game was about. When Jeffinho scores a goal in Júnior Santos’ throw, Botafogo had the following play that Júnior Santos headed and Fábio saved. From the moment Eduardo lost, the midfield succumbed to Fluminense’s organization. Del Piage was unable to maintain the organization of the midfield, Gabriel Pires also lost production, he has some difficulty in supporting the rhythm of Brazilian football, and Matheus Martins changes the game in seven minutes, with the penalty conceded and the goal. Botafogo has become a more reactive team than one that proposes to seek victory. It seemed to me a result more suited to the circumstances – he concluded.