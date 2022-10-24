Pedro Raul scores, leaves injured, but reassures: “It was nothing” | Goiás

In the 2-1 victory over Cuiabá, Pedro Raul gave joy and scare to Goiás fans. In the first half, he scored a goal that paved the way for the emerald triumph. In the second, he was injured and soon raised concern.

However, in an interview on the field trip, he tried to reassure everyone. Despite the pain, Pedro Raul said it shouldn’t be a problem for the next game, which is against América-MG, on Wednesday.

– It was not a big deal. I think it was a little fatigue. Difficult to play here (Cuiabá). It’s very hot, heavy field. We knew how to suffer.

1 of 1 Pedro Raul disputes the ball with the Cuiabá defense — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/GEC Pedro Raul disputes the ball with the Cuiabá defense — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/GEC

Despite having scored the net and equaling Cano, from Fluminense, in the top scorer of the Brasileirão (both have 18 goals), Pedro Raul gave the merit of the victory to goalkeeper Tadeu, who operated a miracle defending Deyverson’s shot at the end.

– When he was called, this guy here was a monster. No wonder, for me he is the best goalkeeper in the league. So this guy here gave us three more points today. Deserved victory. Mathematically not yet, but our goal is practically achieved.