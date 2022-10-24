Peripherals, sci-fi with Chloë Grace Moretz, gets new images by Prime Video

O Prime Video released new images of peripheralsa new original series based on the book by William Gibson.

in the images, Chloe Grace Moretz, Gary Carr and Jack Reynor are the highlights. Check out:

A remarkable look into the future, and what lies beyond. #ThePeripheral arrives October 21. pic.twitter.com/3Vkp2uIsne — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 19, 2022

Mixing drama, suspense and science fiction, the series follows Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Burton (Jack Reynor), two brothers who live in a future reality as dazzling as it is menacing.

The children of a blind mother, Flynne and Burton often need to supplement their family income. It is in this context that an opportunity arises. Burton, experienced gamer, becomes a beta user of a new immersive game. However, the digital universe goes far beyond the metaverse and Flynne must take control when his brother loses his avatar in a battle that spills over into the real world – check out the trailer.

Eli Goree (A Night in Miami), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Louis Herthum (Westworld), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (Transparent) and Chris Coy (The Deuce) round out the cast.

The series is the creation of Scott B. Smith. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, creators of the Westworld series, are executive producing.

Peripherals debut day October 21st on Prime Video.

