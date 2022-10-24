Perrone: Corinthians no longer has time to wait for VP decision – 10/24/2022

After Corinthians’ 1-0 victory over Santos, Vítor Pereira said again that he still hasn’t decided whether to stay at Alvinegro for the next season. He’s been talking to the board, but the main stumbling block remains a family issue. Corinthians must be sensitive to the coach’s personal issues. However, it is past time for the club to know who will be its manager in 2023.

The ideal scenario would be for the board to let the Portuguese decide in their own time. But time is something the club doesn’t have.

The pre-season should start around mid-December. The last round of the Brasileirão is scheduled for November 13.

If VP only makes a decision after the championship ends, Corinthians will have a maximum of approximately one month to define his replacement, discuss the plan with him and seek reinforcements before the pre-season begins. It’s a short time.

In addition, the longer the club takes to look for a new coach, in theory, the fewer the options on the market.

The best thing for Corinthians would be to already know who their commander will be in order to start building the team safely for next year.

The market gets tougher as time goes on.

In 2022, Alvinegro was severely punished for poor planning. The board’s decision to retain Sylvinho at the end of the year and to dismiss the coach at the beginning of the following season caused the club to lose precious time.

The team was being reassembled with the championships in progress, which hampered its performance.

Even if it is impolite because there is family involvement in the matter, Corinthians needs to charge VP for an objective answer. The time for analysis and conversation is over. From now on, waiting means putting plans for next year at risk.

VP said he is talking to the board, but did not say when to take a stand.