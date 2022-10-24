PETR4 and BBAS3 fall 10%, lose R$ 62.8 in value, with turbulent electoral news

After a week of soaring around 12% for Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4) and 14% for Banco do Brasil assets (BBAS3) in the wake of electoral polls showing the narrowing of the distance between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the electoral dispute, Monday (24) began with a sharp drop for state-owned assets.

Recent negative developments for the Bolsonaro and Lula campaign ahead of the electoral dispute, albeit by a narrow margin, have led to a greater risk aversion in the market. The attack with rifle and grenade shots against federal police by former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), a supporter of the current president, weighed on the market.

Assets PETR3 dropped 9.89%, to R$37.45, while PETR4 had a decline of 9.20%, to R$34.25. BBAS3 fell by 10.03% to R$40.20, the lowest of the day. The Ibovespa, which advanced about 7% last week, dropped 3.27. Petrobras’ market value, which reached around US$ 100 billion on Friday (R$ 520.6 billion), fell by R$ 50 billion to R$ 470.6 billion. BB’s market value fell by R$12.8 billion, from R$128 billion to R$115.2 billion.

There is a more positive indication of the market with more favorable news for Bolsonaro and a fall with more negative news taking into account the economic profile of the current government, with less presence of the State in the economy, more favorable to privatizations, which is reflected in a certain mood. in the trading sessions when the president and candidate for reelection advances against PT or with positive news for the current president’s campaign. At the end of the first round, when Lula won with a smaller difference than the polls indicated and the election in Congress showed a more center-right configuration, there was a certain euphoria, especially in the actions of state companies such as Petrobras and Banco do Brasil.

Still on Petrobras’ radar are data from China, which dropped the prices of the main oil contracts earlier. The Asian giant’s crude oil imports in September were down 2% from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, as independent refiners cut output amid reduced margins and weak demand. However, state-owned refiners have raised fuel exports to the highest monthly volume since June 2021 to cash in on robust export margins.

However, as Gustavo Cruz, a strategist at RB Investimentos, points out, the drop has less to do with oil than with the electoral scenario, since 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and PRIO (PRIO3) had much less significant drops, of 1. 44% and 1.06%.

“There is a greater parallel with the performance of Banco do Brasil, with investors seeing a fierce competition and a slightly higher probability of Lula winning. The week promises to be busy, being the last one before the elections. So, it’s better to be on the defensive, since the scenario is fierce”, says Cruz.

Last week, Credit Suisse had downgraded the recommendation for ADRs (share receipts, or assets traded on the New York Stock Exchange) of Petrobras PBR (common equivalents) to neutral equivalent, precisely highlighting electoral volatility.

“Certainly, the fundamentals provide solid foundations for the current share price – or even higher valuations. However, after the strong performance of stocks, we think that the short-term asymmetry taking into account the election is no longer favorable. Thus, we downgraded the paper, as we prefer to reduce exposure and wait for the final stage of electoral volatility”, evaluated the analysts.

Roberto Jefferson case: negative for Bolsonaro

So this week, the last one before the second round of elections on Sunday, begins with investors aware of the climate ahead of the election. The arrest of Roberto Jefferson, an ally of Bolsonaro, on Sunday, had negative repercussions for the candidate for reelection.

Roberto Jefferson was under house arrest, determined by the investigation into an alleged criminal organization that attacks the Brazilian State, and has failed to comply with a series of prison measures in recent weeks.

Jefferson received visits, granted interviews and used his social networks to share information considered false. In addition, he directly offended Minister Cármen Lúcia, this Friday (21), in what was considered the last straw for the Supreme Court. Therefore, Minister Alexandre de Moraes revoked Jefferson’s house arrest, ordering his return to prison.

The Federal Police went to the former deputy’s house this Sunday (23). The politician received the agents with gunshots and grenades. Two police officers were wounded and shots were exchanged, without the PF invading Jefferson’s house.

In recent years, the PTB and its chiefs have declared their support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and were close allies of the president, both on social media and in Congress. “The presence of Father Kelmon – candidate for the presidency of the Republic precisely in place of Roberto Jefferson, considered ineligible – in debates made this perception clear to the Brazilian electorate”, highlights Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

Bolsonaro made two statements about this Sunday’s incident. In the first, he repudiated both Jefferson’s speeches and his armed action against the PF as well as the inquiries that, according to him, had no constitutional backing. Five hours later, the president deepened his critical tone of the former deputy and stated that anyone who shoots a police officer should be treated as a criminal.

“The incident had a negative impact on the entire political world and left the Bolsonarista campaign frustrated. At first, the president and his allies did not know how to react to what had happened, but the strategy soon changed and the order was to try to link Jefferson to Lula – despite the current alliance between the government and the former deputy”, highlights Levante.

The analysis house points out that, in any case, the repercussion of the case ended up overshadowing the “super live” made by Bolsonaro on Saturday (22) and, in the opinion of analysts, will be exploited by Lula’s campaign, which seeks to amplify the negative agenda. to stop the good political moment of the Bolsonaristas.

“It is still uncertain whether there will, in fact, be any developments at the polls due to this weekend’s episode, but it certainly falls like a bomb in the lap of the current president’s campaign – who had to pause all other efforts.

for a major damage containment operation”, the analysts point out.

In this way, the news affects state-owned companies. “Yesterday’s events, by Roberto Jefferson, bring the perception that the second round can be very volatile. There is a perception that the scenario for policies that interfere in the company’s pricing policy and management is gaining strength. The market ends up anticipating. It is not possible to disconnect yesterday’s event from the electoral scenario. It has no direct relationship, but it brings volatility”, points out Enrico Cozzolino, partner and head of analysis at Levante Investimentos.

