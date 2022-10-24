Philips announces Evnia, its new line of gaming monitors and peripherals

The games industry is not so young anymore, from its simplest times back in the late 70s to today, games have followed the rapid evolution of digital technology, becoming not just a form of entertainment, but an experience. truly immersive sensory experience with powerful appeals.

It is obvious that all this evolution needs to go hand in hand with devices that can provide players with what developers hope to show in their games, which is why today those who play can count on a huge range of products focused on this activity and Philips announced at a global event in Paris, at the iconic Stade de France, which will bring yet another gaming line to the market soon: Evnia.

What is Evnia?

The word Evnia (Greek: Ε?νοια) consists of eu (good) and nous (mind), which means something like “Good Mind” and “intelligent thought”. Evnia is used as a word to show interest in supporting and protecting someone or something.

But we know that Philips is already very present here in Brazil with gamers with the Egon By AOC brand, so what would be the objective of the Dutch giant with a new gamer line? To answer this question, we talked to Bruno Morari, director of marketing and product at TPV.

According to Morari, the launch of Evnia comes to create a new ecosystem for gamers. “Instead of bringing more of the same in the games market that continues to grow a lot, we spent a lot of time thinking about what to do differently and united something out of the standard, with a differentiated design, escaping from hardcore, mixing with technology. Thus, we create a new ecosystem in this pillar of innovation”.

Today, the definition of a typical gamer is more diverse than ever before – however, the stereotype that gaming is only for teenagers is still the norm. Morari comments that this is a point that Philips thought a lot with the new line. He explains to us that the Evnia differs from aggressive models based only on hardcore players and technical specifications, still bringing powerful devices but with a much more interesting appeal to “hybrid gamers”, as he calls himself, who are the most casual but still so they don’t stop looking for monitors and peripherals that satisfy them when playing games.

“The great appeal is the design, escape from the ordinary, the aggressive gamer design, black with red and we are going for an out of the box design, you can use these monitors and peripherals both for games and for your day to day, without losing the advantages of having high resolutions and state-of-the-art panels, in addition to our exclusive ambiglow technology, which offers more immersion when playing”, informs the director.

The monitors in the new lineup will feature technologies such as quad HD panels, 4K and miniled technology, which uses miniaturized backlighting and can feature more than 1,000 full-array local dimming (FALD) zones, enhancing contrast. In addition to these well-known technologies, Philips wants to be the first to launch in Brazil a product with the Quantum Dot Oled technology, which according to Morari is a new filter that works better with the blue color and that delivers better color quality and improves a small shortcoming of Oled panels: the brightness.

The Evnia range is more than monitors. Anyone who wants to have a complete setup of products from this line will have mice, keyboards, mousepads and headsets, all with ambiglow technology and controlled by a single software that will integrate everything.

The Evnia will be divided into three product categories, the entry-level 3000 series, the mid-term 5000 series and the 7000-8000 series which are the high end products of the new line. So, we can expect a very diverse range of products, which also means a wide difference between the prices of each other.

The first monitors in Philips’ new lineup will be available between December and mid-January next year, the first to arrive will be the Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV curved monitor, with UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 resolution and HDR 1400, mini backlight. -LED, Ambiglow, 165Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync.

The Evnia range of monitors from this release onwards will see more performance-oriented products in the future with the models: 42M2N8900 (42-inch OLED flat panel), 34M2C8600 (34-inch OLED QD curved screen) and 27M2C5500W (27-inch VA curved screen). inches). The offer will be completed with innovative and stylish accessories: two keyboards (SPK8508 and SPK8708), two mice (SPK9508 and SPK9708), two headsets (TAG5208 and TAG7208) and a mouse pad (SPL7508).

The Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV will be available for purchase from December at a price of BRL 15,749.00. The Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 and 34M2C8600 will be available in mid-January. The prices are respectively R$ 13,799.00 and R$ 12,699.00. All accessories will be available from June 2023.