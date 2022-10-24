PicPay removes popular function from its app

At the end of September, PicPay announced the removal of a very popular feature among bank customers in its app. Before, it was possible to view transactions carried out by users on the platform, in addition to commenting and enjoying the movements of friends and close contacts. But now the function no longer exists.

The purpose of the resource adopted by the financial institution was to promote integration among its customers. However, over time, the digital bank came to recognize the tool as something invasive.

PicPay public transactions

With public transactions, contacts close to users could make comments and approve or disapprove, through likes, the movements performed.

Some time ago, however, the wallet came to understand the function as a little invasive, which could take away the privacy of some customers who did not approve of the tool. In this sense, PicPay made available the option to close the account, so that other people would not have access to the transactions.

At that moment, it was just an option, that is, whoever wanted to, could continue to have access to the resource.

Removal of public transactions in the app

Even with the option offered to users, PicPay decided to completely remove the function from the application, so that customers would no longer have access to the transactions of other contacts.

The decision was announced at the end of September. Since then, the account’s movement history is restricted to the customer.

The new updates, iOS 11.0.31 and Android 11.0.37 no longer have the tool that was appreciated by many.

PicPay

PicPay is a digital wallet that can be used to make payments and transfers to accredited people and establishments. Currently, it has a strong support from Brazilians for facilitating the services, since everything can be done directly through the application. It is estimated that there are more than 30 million active customers.

Image: Diego Thomazini / shutterstock.com